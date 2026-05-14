Enphase Energy (XTRA:E0P) Price Target Decreased by 10.76% to 35.00

The average one-year price target for Enphase Energy (XTRA:E0P) has been revised to 35,00 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.76% from the prior estimate of 39,22 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17,91 € to a high of 72,91 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from the latest reported closing price of 30,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 393 owner(s) or 44.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E0P is 0.06%, an increase of 31.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 143,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,659K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,667K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,999K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,688K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 3,682K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares , representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 82.90% over the last quarter.

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