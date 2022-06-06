Enphase Energy Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend. The energy technology company announced that Australian solar installers are now exclusively offering Enphase products to meet solar safety regulations and compliance standards.

Solar stocks have been adding momentum since Sunday on the expectation that President Joe Biden will prohibit additional tariffs on solar panel imports for the next two years.

Currently, shares are at $210.79, up 7.36 percent from the previous close of $196.34 on a volume of 1,573,781. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $113.40-$282.46 on average volume of 2,686,488.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.