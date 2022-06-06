Markets
ENPH

Enphase Energy Uptrend Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend. The energy technology company announced that Australian solar installers are now exclusively offering Enphase products to meet solar safety regulations and compliance standards.

Solar stocks have been adding momentum since Sunday on the expectation that President Joe Biden will prohibit additional tariffs on solar panel imports for the next two years.

Currently, shares are at $210.79, up 7.36 percent from the previous close of $196.34 on a volume of 1,573,781. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $113.40-$282.46 on average volume of 2,686,488.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular