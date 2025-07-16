Enphase Energy Ups Presence in Europe With IQ EV Charger 2 Expansion

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently stated that it has started shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ EV Charger 2, to the markets of Greece, Romania, Ireland and Poland. Following its initial rollout in March 2025 across 14 European countries, the latest shipments mark ENPH’s continued efforts in expanding the charger’s presence in Europe.



All chargers activated in Greece, Romania, Ireland and Poland come with a five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support, ensuring long-term dependability.

ENPH’s EV Charger Prospects

As companies and customers are prioritizing clean energy adoption, electric vehicle usage is on the rise. This expansion is fueling the demand for dependable, smart EV charging solutions, which are aided by government incentives and ongoing technological advancements that make charging more efficient and convenient.



Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the 2025-2032 period. Such a solid growth projection should bode well for Enphase Energy, which is a renowned manufacturer of next-generation EV chargers and is rapidly expanding its footprint in this market through valuable product launches and shipment expansions.



In July 2025, ENPH started shipments of its IQ EV Charger 2 to the markets of Australia and New Zealand.

Opportunities for Other Stocks

Other prominent players like SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ and TotalEnergies SE TTE are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the growing Electric Vehicle Charger Market.



SolarEdge offers the Home EV Charger, a level-two charger that may operate independently or seamlessly link with the SolarEdge Home Hub, enabling up to 25% faster charging using pure, inexpensive solar energy.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 17.7%. The consensus mark for its 2025 earnings per share (EPS), pegged at a loss of $3.29, implies a significant improvement from the year-ago reported loss of $22.99.



Canadian Solar’s EP Cube is a complete energy storage system that enables consumers to improve the efficiency of electricity for self-consumption. It offers a diverse solution, with capacities ranging from 6.6 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 19.9 kWh and compatibility with most contemporary PV systems, micro-inverters and EV chargers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 4.3%. Estimates for its second-quarter 2025 EPS have moved up over the last 60 days.



TotalEnergies offers a rapidly expanding public network of more than 2,700 EV charge points in prime locations across the UK, including London. It has already set up 300 EV fast-charging hubs across Europe, with plans to increase to 1,000 sites by 2028.



TTE has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 7.3%. Estimates for its 2025 EPS have moved north over the last 30 days.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have risen 15.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

