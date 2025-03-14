Enphase Energy Unveils Next-Generation IQ EV Chargers in Europe

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently started shipments of its latest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ EV Charger 2, in 14 European nations, including Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Benefits of ENPH’s IQ EV Charger 2



The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart charger that integrates smoothly with Enphase solar and battery systems or may be used as a powerful solo charger. With comprehensive energy management capabilities, the charger enables households to maximize solar self-consumption, save money on electricity and have a smart, efficient EV charging experience.



The IQ EV Charger 2 is enclosed in an IP55-rated shell, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. The chargers come with a five-year limited warranty and 24/7 customer service, ensuring long-term dependability and unmatched peace of mind.

Stable Demand for ENPH’s EV Chargers



As companies and customers prioritize sustainability, clean energy usage and the rise of electric vehicles are growing. This expansion fuels the demand for dependable, smart EV charging solutions, which are aided by government incentives and ongoing technology advancements that make charging more efficient and convenient.



Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the 2025-2032 period.



Such a solid growth projection should bode well for Enphase Energy, which is a renowned manufacturer of next-generation EV chargers. To enhance its footprint in this market, the company launched its CS-100 EV charger, its most powerful EV charger to date, for customers with commercial fleet EVs in the United States in 2024.



In January 2025, the company introduced the IQ EV Charger 2 in 14 European nations. Once these chargers are fully available in these markets, they should fetch notable revenues for ENPH in the coming quarters.

Opportunities for Other Stocks



Other prominent players like SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, Canadian Solar CSIQ and TotalEnergies SE TTE are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding Electric Vehicle Charger Market.



SolarEdge provides the Home EV Charger, a level-two charger that may run alone or seamlessly connect with the SolarEdge Home Hub, allowing for up to 25% quicker charging with pure, inexpensive solar energy.



Canadian Solar’s EP Cube is a complete energy storage system for home applications that allows users to increase the efficiency of electricity for self-consumption by storing, controlling and utilizing power generated by their PV system. It provides a versatile solution, with capacities ranging from 6.6 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 19.9 kWh and compatibility with most contemporary PV systems, micro-inverters and EV chargers.



TotalEnergies designs and develops mobility solutions that allow clients to travel with total peace of mind. To enable rapid charging on highways and critical traffic places, the company has already established 300 EV fast-charging hubs in Europe, with plans to expand to 1,000 sites by 2028.

