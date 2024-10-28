Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity For October 28

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $292,401, and 14 were calls, valued at $634,099.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $170.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.7 $17.55 $17.55 $75.00 $114.0K 150 66 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $24.3 $24.0 $24.0 $70.00 $76.8K 33 37 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.3 $16.15 $16.3 $100.00 $74.9K 1.6K 54 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.95 $7.9 $7.9 $85.00 $69.5K 1.0K 482 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.87 $2.87 $2.87 $92.00 $57.4K 122 223

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy Trading volume stands at 4,287,092, with ENPH's price up by 1.01%, positioned at $84.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 99 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $114. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Janney Montgomery Scott lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $83. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

