Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity For October 18

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $134,200, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $1,216,801.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $120.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.05 $17.8 $18.06 $95.00 $903.0K 89 518 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $19.5 $19.3 $19.3 $90.00 $185.2K 89 100 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $120.00 $53.4K 548 203 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $91.00 $42.0K 69 84 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $31.55 $31.5 $31.55 $120.00 $37.8K 3.0K 21

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy With a volume of 1,007,918, the price of ENPH is down -0.69% at $90.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

