Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity For November 27

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $615,875 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $71,000.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Enphase Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Enphase Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.43 $70.00 $212.4K 6.3K 885 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.41 $70.00 $76.8K 6.3K 477 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.41 $70.00 $76.7K 6.3K 250 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.42 $70.00 $54.1K 6.3K 350 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.05 $10.9 $11.05 $75.00 $48.6K 405 0

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 774,186, the price of ENPH is up by 2.17%, reaching $72.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $77.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $76. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $76. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets keeps a Outperform rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $90. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.