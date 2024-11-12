Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity For November 12

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $275,544 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $71,103.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $110.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 942.25 with a total volume of 192.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $49.05 $48.25 $48.24 $110.00 $72.3K 0 15 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $55.00 $49.8K 1.8K 18 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.15 $13.75 $13.7 $70.00 $41.1K 486 30 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.4 $14.2 $14.2 $70.00 $38.3K 700 36 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.65 $32.95 $33.37 $95.00 $33.3K 741 10

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,034,768, the ENPH's price is down by -2.58%, now at $62.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $81. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Seaport Global continues to hold a Buy rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $129.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

