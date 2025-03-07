Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity For March 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $623,833, and 7 were calls, valued at $341,654.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $140.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Enphase Energy stands at 676.29, with a total volume reaching 4,429.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Enphase Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.7 $15.0 $15.0 $50.00 $150.0K 1.8K 266 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.3 $10.15 $10.3 $55.00 $85.4K 809 91 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $8.0 $8.15 $50.00 $80.6K 2.0K 110 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $79.7 $76.55 $79.7 $140.00 $79.7K 54 10 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $8.0 $8.15 $50.00 $69.2K 2.0K 195

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy With a trading volume of 5,077,206, the price of ENPH is up by 4.32%, reaching $61.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $86. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

