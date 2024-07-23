Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $641,448 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $419,070.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $135.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.1 $11.05 $11.1 $130.00 $99.9K 2.1K 92 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $33.45 $33.25 $33.45 $125.00 $80.2K 208 45 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $94.00 $72.2K 0 168 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $80.00 $70.0K 2.1K 100 ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $33.9 $32.65 $33.2 $125.00 $69.7K 208 21

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy Trading volume stands at 1,067,017, with ENPH's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $104.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $102.764.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $131. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $147. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $120. In a cautious move, an analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $45. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

