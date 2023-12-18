News & Insights

Enphase Energy to cut about 10% of its global workforce

December 18, 2023 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Enphase Energy ENPH.O said on Monday it will reduce its global workforce by about 10%, including contractors and employees, as part of a restructuring plan.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will also cease operations at its contract manufacturing locations in Timisoara, Romania and Wisconsin, United States, and re-size other contract manufacturing sites.

Enphase said it expects to complete the employee and site restructuring plan within the first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

