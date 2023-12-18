Enphase Energy to cut about 10% of its global workforce

Adds details from filing throughout

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Enphase Energy ENPH.O said on Monday it will reduce its global workforce by about 10%, including contractors and employees, as part of a restructuring plan.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will also cease operations at its contract manufacturing locations in Timisoara, Romania and Wisconsin, United States, and re-size other contract manufacturing sites.

Enphase said it expects to complete the employee and site restructuring plan within the first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.