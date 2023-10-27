Enphase Energy Stock's Collapse: Everything You Need to Know Today

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) reported earnings after the market closed on Thursday, and the market was shocked by how badly the business is doing. It wasn't third-quarter results that were disappointing; it was fourth-quarter guidance that was so surprising.

In this video, Travis Hoium explains how Enphase Energy got here and how to interpret the results. While the next few quarters will be bad, there may be upside for investors in 2024 when utility rates rise, and dealer inventories increase.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 27, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.