Enphase Energy Rises In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of energy technology company Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) are rising more than 3% Tuesday morning at $121.08.

On Monday the company announced that installers of Enphase products in Australia have seen an increase in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems, powered by the new IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters.

"Australian homeowners are increasingly participating in the transition to solar and battery enabled home electrification," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy.

ENPH has traded in the range of $116.86 - $339.92 in the last 1 year.

