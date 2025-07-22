Stocks
ENPH

Enphase Energy Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $363.2 Million

July 22, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Enphase Energy reported $363.2 million revenue with significant microinverter and battery shipments in Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a revenue of $363.2 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6%. During this quarter, the company shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters and set a record of 190.9 MWh of IQ Batteries. Notable achievements include the approval of the IQ Meter Collar by 29 U.S. utilities and a significant increase in shipments of the IQ Battery 5P. The company's GAAP net income was $37.1 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share of $0.28, while the non-GAAP net income reached $89.9 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.69. As of the end of the second quarter, Enphase had $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Looking ahead, the company estimates revenue for the third quarter to be between $330.0 million and $370.0 million, with expected shipments of IQ Batteries between 190 to 210 MWh.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly revenue reached $363.2 million, indicating a significant year-over-year increase from $303.5 million in Q2 2024.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6% demonstrates strong operational efficiency, along with a GAAP operating income of $37 million, marking continued profitability.
  • Record shipment of 190.9 MWh of IQ Batteries in Q2 2025, reflecting strong demand and growth in product offerings.
  • Ended the quarter with $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing a solid financial foundation for future investments and growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

  • Decrease in non-GAAP gross margin from 48.9% in Q1 to 48.6% in Q2 2025, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Projected GAAP gross margin range for Q3 2025 (41.0% to 44.0%) is significantly lower than Q2 2025 (46.9%), suggesting ongoing margin pressure.
  • Loss of approximately $13.9 million in safe harbor revenue from Q1 to Q2 2025, which could reflect challenges in revenue generation.

FAQ

What were Enphase Energy's Q2 2025 revenues?

Enphase Energy reported revenues of $363.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How many microinverters did Enphase ship in Q2 2025?

Enphase shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters in the second quarter of 2025.

What was the non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2025?

The non-GAAP gross margin for Enphase Energy in the second quarter of 2025 was 48.6%.

What impact did the Inflation Reduction Act have on Enphase's margins?

The Inflation Reduction Act provided a net benefit of 11.4% to Enphase's non-GAAP gross margin.

What new products did Enphase launch in 2025?

Enphase launched the IQ® Battery 5P, IQ® EV Charger 2, and IQ® Balcony Solar Kit in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $ENPH Data Alerts


Sign Up

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 9 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 07/22/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/17/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/05/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENPH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH forecast page.

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $19.8 on 07/22/2025
  • Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Jeffrey Osborne from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Enphase Energy, Inc.

(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2025, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported quarterly revenue of $363.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, along with 48.6% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters, or 675.4 megawatts DC, and 190.9 megawatt hours (MWh) of IQ

®

Batteries.



Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 are listed below:




  • IQ

    ®

    Meter Collar approved by 29 U.S. utilities to date


  • U.S. manufacturing: shipped approximately 1.41 million microinverters and record 46.9 MWh of IQ Batteries


  • Revenue of $363.2 million


  • GAAP gross margin of 46.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6% with net IRA benefit


  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 37.2%, excluding net IRA benefit of 11.4%


  • GAAP operating income of $37.0 million; non-GAAP operating income of $98.6 million


  • GAAP net income of $37.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $89.9 million


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.69


  • Free cash flow of $18.4 million; ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.53 billion



Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:



(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q2 2024


Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q2 2024

Revenue
$
363,153


$
356,084


$
303,458


$
363,153


$
356,084


$
303,458

Gross margin

46.9
%


47.2
%


45.2
%


48.6
%


48.9
%


47.1
%

Operating expenses
$
133,486


$
136,319


$
135,367


$
77,781


$
79,423


$
81,706

Operating income
$
37,007


$
31,922


$
1,799


$
98,613


$
94,637


$
61,080

Net income
$
37,052


$
29,730


$
10,833


$
89,869


$
89,243


$
58,824

Basic EPS
$
0.28


$
0.23


$
0.08


$
0.69


$
0.68


$
0.43

Diluted EPS
$
0.28


$
0.22


$
0.08


$
0.69


$
0.68


$
0.43



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $363.2 million, compared to $356.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Our revenue in the second quarter of 2025 included $40.4 million of safe harbor revenue, compared to $54.3 million of safe harbor revenue in the first quarter. Our revenue in the United States for the second quarter of 2025 increased approximately 3%, compared to the first quarter. The increase was the result of seasonality partially offset by lower safe harbor revenue. Our revenue in Europe increased approximately 11% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher microinverter and battery sales as we continued to ramp shipments of our IQ

®

Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase during the second quarter.



Our non-GAAP gross margin was 48.6% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 48.9% in the first quarter. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was 37.2% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 38.3% in the first quarter. The reciprocal tariffs had a negative impact of approximately two percentage points on margins.



Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $77.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $79.4 million in the first quarter. Our non-GAAP operating income was $98.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $94.6 million in the first quarter.



We exited the second quarter of 2025 with $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and generated $26.6 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter. Our capital expenditures were $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.



In the second quarter of 2025, we repurchased 702,948 shares of our common stock at an average price of $42.67 per share for a total of approximately $30.0 million. We also spent approximately $3.0 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 58,332 shares.



During the second quarter of 2025, we shipped approximately 1.41 million microinverters from manufacturing facilities in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits. We continued to ship our IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, and IQ

®

Battery 5Ps from these facilities, meeting domestic content requirements.



We shipped a record 190.9 MWh of IQ Batteries in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 170.1 MWh in the first quarter. More than 11,700 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 10,900 installers worldwide in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, we have 210 MWh of batteries in our fleet currently enrolled in virtual power plant (VPP) programs globally.



During the second quarter of 2025, we began shipping our fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, which includes the IQ

®

Battery 10C, IQ

®

Meter Collar, and IQ

®

Combiner 6C, to customers in the United States. The IQ Battery 10C is designed to be 30% more energy-dense, occupy 62% less wall space, and lower the cost of install compared to previous models. Together, these components simplify the entire backup installation process, enhance reliability, and provide greater value to homeowners. The IQ Meter Collar has now been approved by 29 U.S. utilities.



We also ramped shipments of our IQ Battery with FlexPhase into more countries in Europe. This AC-coupled battery system supports both single-phase and three-phase homes, providing full backup capability and superior flexibility to meet diverse home energy needs.



The IQ

®

EV Charger 2, our most advanced residential charger to date, is now shipping to 18 countries across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. This smart charger is designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone solution. We also started shipping our IQ

®

Balcony Solar Kit, a simple and efficient solution for harnessing solar energy from panels installed on apartment balconies, in Belgium and Germany during the second quarter of 2025.



We continue to strengthen our digital platform and improve the customer experience. We are investing in several new enhancements for Solargraf, our all-in-one installer platform, including expanded third-party ownership (TPO) partner integrations, a custom tariff builder, enhanced dealership management features, and a simplified, AI-driven design experience – all aimed at making Solargraf even more powerful and intuitive.




BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



On July 17, 2025, Enphase Energy announced initial shipments of the IQ Battery 5P supplied from manufacturing facilities in the United States with higher domestic content than previous models.



On July 10 and July 2, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that production shipments of its IQ EV Charger 2 have expanded Europe to now include Greece, Romania, Ireland, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.



On June 16, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch of the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in more European countries, including Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.



On June 4, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that IQ8P-3P Commercial Microinverters made with domestic content were selected for significant commercial projects on a Florida school, an affordable housing complex in Rhode Island, and a community center in California.



On May 19, 2025, Enphase Energy introduced IQ

®

Energy Management that integrates with Enphase solar and battery systems to enable smart management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers, heat pumps, and resistive electric water heaters in France.



On May 12 and May 7, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch of the IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium and Germany that empowers apartment dwellers and homeowners with limited roof space to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small outdoor areas.



On May 8, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the availability of new software that allows homeowners with existing legacy IQ7™ Microinverter-based systems to seamlessly expand their solar capacity using IQ8™ Microinverters.



On April 28, 2025, Enphase Energy announced production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters in Japan through a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, one of the largest trading companies in the country.




THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK



For the third quarter of 2025, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:




  • Revenue to be within a range of $330.0 million to $370.0 million, which includes shipments of 190 to 210 MWh of IQ Batteries.


  • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 41.0% to 44.0% with net IRA benefit, including approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impact.


  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 43.0% to 46.0% with net IRA benefit and 33.0% to 36.0% excluding net IRA benefit, including approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.


  • Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,200,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters.


  • GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $130.0 million to $134.0 million.


  • Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $78.0 million to $82.0 million, excluding $52.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges.



For 2025, Enphase expects a GAAP tax rate of 19-21% and a non-GAAP tax rate of 15-17%, including IRA benefits.




Follow Enphase Online





Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures



Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.



These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.



As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:




Stock-based compensation expense.

Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.




Acquisition related amortization


.

This item represents amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.




Restructuring and asset impairment charges

. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.




Non-cash interest expense


.

This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.




Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.




Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted.

Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.




Net IRA benefit.

This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in India. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.




Free cash flow

. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.




Conference Call Information



Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and third quarter 2025 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at

https://investor.enphase.com

.



Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 6021998, beginning approximately one hour after the call.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its third quarter of 2025 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by MWh, gross margin with net IRA benefit and excluding net IRA benefit, estimated shipments of U.S. manufactured microinverters, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit; its expectations regarding the expected net IRA benefit; future enhancements for Solargraf; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.



A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at

https://investor.enphase.com

.




About Enphase Energy, Inc.



Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit

https://enphase.com/

.



© 2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at

https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines

are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.




Contact:



Zach Freedman


Enphase Energy, Inc.


Investor Relations



ir@enphaseenergy.com

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024

Net revenues
$
363,153


$
356,084


$
303,458


$
719,237


$
566,797

Cost of revenues

192,660



187,843



166,292



380,503



314,123

Gross profit

170,493



168,241



137,166



338,734



252,674

Operating expenses:









Research and development

45,421



50,174



48,871



95,595



103,082

Sales and marketing

50,708



48,948



51,775



99,656



105,082

General and administrative

34,035



34,035



33,550



68,070



68,732

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

3,322



3,162



1,171



6,484



3,078

Total operating expenses

133,486



136,319



135,367



269,805



279,974

Income (loss) from operations

37,007



31,922



1,799



68,929



(27,300
)

Other income, net









Interest income

14,911



17,032



19,203



31,943



38,912

Interest expense

(815
)


(2,047
)


(2,220
)


(2,862
)


(4,416
)

Other expense, net

(8,898
)


(14
)


(7,566
)


(8,912
)


(7,479
)

Total other income, net

5,198



14,971



9,417



20,169



27,017

Income (loss) before income taxes

42,205



46,893



11,216



89,098



(283
)

Income tax provision

(5,153
)


(17,163
)


(383
)


(22,316
)


(4,981
)

Net income (loss)
$
37,052


$
29,730


$
10,833


$
66,782


$
(5,264
)

Net income (loss) per share:









Basic
$
0.28


$
0.23


$
0.08


$
0.51


$
(0.04
)

Diluted
$
0.28


$
0.22


$
0.08


$
0.50


$
(0.04
)

Shares used in per share calculation:









Basic

131,031



131,869



135,646



131,447



135,768

Diluted

135,219



136,208



136,123



135,719



135,768












































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)



June 30,




2025


December 31,




2024


ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
370,536

$
369,110

Restricted cash





95,006

Marketable securities

1,159,648


1,253,480

Accounts receivable, net

223,218


223,749

Inventory

173,016


165,004

Prepaid expenses and other assets

362,523


220,735

Total current assets

2,288,941


2,327,084

Property and equipment, net

136,902


147,514

Intangible assets, net

32,380


42,398

Goodwill

214,890


211,571

Other assets

193,426


205,542

Deferred tax assets, net

312,250


315,567

Total assets
$
3,178,789

$
3,249,676


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
162,697

$
90,032

Accrued liabilities

206,537


196,887

Deferred revenues, current

129,040


237,225

Warranty obligations, current

33,136


34,656

Debt, current

631,179


101,291

Total current liabilities

1,162,589


660,091

Long-term liabilities:



Deferred revenues, non-current

331,531


341,982

Warranty obligations, non-current

172,950


158,233

Other liabilities

59,542


55,265

Debt, non-current

571,540


1,201,089

Total liabilities

2,298,152


2,416,660

Total stockholders’ equity

880,637


833,016

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,178,789

$
3,249,676






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024






Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)
$
37,052


$
29,730


$
10,833


$
66,782


$
(5,264
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

20,085



19,915



20,484



40,000



40,621

Net accretion of premium (discount) on marketable securities

(1,234
)


3,512



(1,030
)


2,278



1,795

Provision for doubtful accounts

130



62



1,897



192



1,767

Asset impairment

1,538



27



6,241



1,565



6,573

Non-cash interest expense

828



1,679



2,157



2,507



4,289

Change in fair value of debt securities

9,464



(323
)


1,931



9,141



989

Stock-based compensation

53,896



55,633



52,757



109,529



113,590

Deferred income taxes

403



8,560



(14,076
)


8,963



(22,368
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

8,681



1,760



82,183



10,441



159,542

Inventory

(28,991
)


20,979



31,825



(8,012
)


37,527

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(64,261
)


(75,553
)


(42,810
)


(139,814
)


(53,707
)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

37,212



54,232



(23,944
)


91,444



(90,228
)

Warranty obligations

2,639



10,558



15



13,197



(11,908
)

Deferred revenues

(50,813
)


(82,357
)


(1,401
)


(133,170
)


(6,955
)


Net cash provided by operating activities

26,629



48,414



127,062



75,043



176,263


Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(8,259
)


(14,608
)


(9,636
)


(22,867
)


(17,007
)

Investment in tax equity fund

(1,440
)


(6,904
)







(8,344
)





Purchases of marketable securities

(284,306
)


(200,826
)


(300,053
)


(485,132
)


(772,321
)

Maturities and sale of marketable securities

242,820



335,398



282,063



578,218



779,436


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(51,185
)


113,060



(27,626
)


61,875



(9,892
)


Cash flows from financing activities:









Settlement of Notes due 2025






(102,168
)







(102,168
)


(2
)

Repurchase of common stock

(29,993
)


(99,964
)


(99,908
)


(129,957
)


(141,904
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans

5,302



67



6,769



5,369



7,955

Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(2,864
)


(12,110
)


(7,473
)


(14,974
)


(67,515
)


Net cash used in financing activities

(27,555
)


(214,175
)


(100,612
)


(241,730
)


(201,466
)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

7,557



3,675



(374
)


11,232



(1,551
)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(44,554
)


(49,026
)


(1,550
)


(93,580
)


(36,646
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period

415,090



464,116



253,652



464,116



288,748

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period
$
370,536


$
415,090


$
252,102


$
370,536


$
252,102






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024


Gross profit (GAAP)
$
170,493


$
168,241


$
137,166


$
338,734


$
252,674


Stock-based compensation

4,311



4,239



3,730



8,550



7,912


Acquisition related amortization

1,590



1,580



1,890



3,170



3,781


Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
176,394


$
174,060


$
142,786


$
350,454


$
264,367













Gross margin (GAAP)

46.9
%


47.2
%


45.2
%


47.1
%


44.6
%


Stock-based compensation

1.3



1.2



1.3



1.2



1.3


Acquisition related amortization

0.4



0.5



0.6



0.4



0.7


Gross margin (Non-GAAP)

48.6
%


48.9
%


47.1
%


48.7
%


46.6
%













Operating expenses (GAAP)
$
133,486


$
136,319


$
135,367


$
269,805


$
279,974


Stock-based compensation

(1)

(49,506
)


(50,885
)


(49,027
)


(100,391
)


(105,678
)


Acquisition related amortization

(2,877
)


(2,849
)


(3,463
)


(5,726
)


(6,925
)


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

(1)

(3,322
)


(3,162
)


(1,171
)


(6,484
)


(3,078
)


Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
77,781


$
79,423


$
81,706


$
157,204


$
164,293













(1)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:










Research and development
$
20,481


$
21,647


$
20,210


$
42,128


$
44,760


Sales and marketing

16,657



16,396



16,784



33,053



34,962


General and administrative

12,368



12,842



12,033



25,210



25,956


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

79



509








588







Total
$
49,585


$
51,394


$
49,027


$
100,979


$
105,678













Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
$
37,007


$
31,922


$
1,799


$
68,929


$
(27,300
)


Stock-based compensation

53,817



55,124



52,757



108,941



113,590


Acquisition related amortization

4,467



4,429



5,353



8,896



10,706


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

3,322



3,162



1,171



6,484



3,078


Income from operations (Non-GAAP)
$
98,613


$
94,637


$
61,080


$
193,250


$
100,074













Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
37,052


$
29,730


$
10,833


$
66,782


$
(5,264
)


Stock-based compensation

53,817



55,124



52,757



108,941



113,590


Acquisition related amortization

4,467



4,429



5,353



8,896



10,706


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

3,322



3,162



1,171



6,484



3,078


Non-cash interest expense

829



1,678



2,157



2,507



4,289


Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(9,618
)


(4,880
)


(13,447
)


(14,498
)


(19,619
)


Net income (Non-GAAP)
$
89,869


$
89,243


$
58,824


$
179,112


$
106,780













Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP)
$
0.28


$
0.23


$
0.08


$
0.51


$
(0.04
)


Stock-based compensation

0.41



0.42



0.39



0.80



0.84


Acquisition related amortization

0.03



0.04



0.04



0.08



0.08


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

0.03



0.02



0.01



0.06



0.02


Non-cash interest expense

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02



0.03


Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(0.07
)


(0.04
)


(0.11
)


(0.11
)


(0.14
)


Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)
$
0.69


$
0.68


$
0.43


$
1.36


$
0.79













Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP

131,031



131,869



135,646



131,447



135,768













Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP)
$
0.28


$
0.22


$
0.08


$
0.50


$
(0.04
)


Stock-based compensation

0.41



0.42



0.38



0.83



0.84


Acquisition related amortization

0.03



0.04



0.04



0.07



0.08


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

0.03



0.03



0.01



0.05



0.02


Non-cash interest expense

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02



0.03


Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(0.07
)


(0.04
)


(0.10
)


(0.11
)


(0.15
)


Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.69


$
0.68


$
0.43


$
1.36


$
0.78













Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP

135,219



136,208



136,123



135,719



135,768


Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP

131,144



132,133



136,123



131,644



136,439













Income-based government grants (GAAP)
$
61,040


$
53,631


$
24,329


$
114,671


$
42,946


Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S.

(19,528
)


(15,773
)


(5,950
)


(35,301
)


(10,832
)


Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP)
$
41,512


$
37,858


$
18,379


$
79,370


$
32,114













Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$
26,629


$
48,414


$
127,062


$
75,043


$
176,263


Purchases of property and equipment

(8,259
)


(14,608
)


(9,636
)


(22,867
)


(17,007
)


Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
18,370


$
33,806


$
117,426


$
52,176


$
159,256



This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.