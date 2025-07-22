Enphase Energy Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $363.2 Million

Enphase Energy reported $363.2 million revenue with significant microinverter and battery shipments in Q2 2025.

Enphase Energy, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a revenue of $363.2 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6%. During this quarter, the company shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters and set a record of 190.9 MWh of IQ Batteries. Notable achievements include the approval of the IQ Meter Collar by 29 U.S. utilities and a significant increase in shipments of the IQ Battery 5P. The company's GAAP net income was $37.1 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share of $0.28, while the non-GAAP net income reached $89.9 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.69. As of the end of the second quarter, Enphase had $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Looking ahead, the company estimates revenue for the third quarter to be between $330.0 million and $370.0 million, with expected shipments of IQ Batteries between 190 to 210 MWh.

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $19.8 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Osborne from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enphase Energy, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2025, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.





We reported quarterly revenue of $363.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, along with 48.6% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters, or 675.4 megawatts DC, and 190.9 megawatt hours (MWh) of IQ



®



Batteries.





Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 are listed below:







IQ



®



Meter Collar approved by 29 U.S. utilities to date



IQ Meter Collar approved by 29 U.S. utilities to date



U.S. manufacturing: shipped approximately 1.41 million microinverters and record 46.9 MWh of IQ Batteries



U.S. manufacturing: shipped approximately 1.41 million microinverters and record 46.9 MWh of IQ Batteries



Revenue of $363.2 million



Revenue of $363.2 million



GAAP gross margin of 46.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6% with net IRA benefit



GAAP gross margin of 46.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6% with net IRA benefit



Non-GAAP gross margin of 37.2%, excluding net IRA benefit of 11.4%



Non-GAAP gross margin of 37.2%, excluding net IRA benefit of 11.4%



GAAP operating income of $37.0 million; non-GAAP operating income of $98.6 million



GAAP operating income of $37.0 million; non-GAAP operating income of $98.6 million



GAAP net income of $37.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $89.9 million



GAAP net income of $37.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $89.9 million



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.69



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.69



Free cash flow of $18.4 million; ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.53 billion







Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:





(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)















GAAP













Non-GAAP

















Q2 2025













Q1 2025













Q2 2024













Q2 2025













Q1 2025













Q2 2024











Revenue





$





363,153













$





356,084













$





303,458













$





363,153













$





356,084













$





303,458













Gross margin









46.9





%













47.2





%













45.2





%













48.6





%













48.9





%













47.1





%









Operating expenses





$





133,486













$





136,319













$





135,367













$





77,781













$





79,423













$





81,706













Operating income





$





37,007













$





31,922













$





1,799













$





98,613













$





94,637













$





61,080













Net income





$





37,052













$





29,730













$





10,833













$





89,869













$





89,243













$





58,824













Basic EPS





$





0.28













$





0.23













$





0.08













$





0.69













$





0.68













$





0.43













Diluted EPS





$





0.28













$





0.22













$





0.08













$





0.69













$





0.68













$





0.43





















Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $363.2 million, compared to $356.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Our revenue in the second quarter of 2025 included $40.4 million of safe harbor revenue, compared to $54.3 million of safe harbor revenue in the first quarter. Our revenue in the United States for the second quarter of 2025 increased approximately 3%, compared to the first quarter. The increase was the result of seasonality partially offset by lower safe harbor revenue. Our revenue in Europe increased approximately 11% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher microinverter and battery sales as we continued to ramp shipments of our IQ



®



Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase during the second quarter.





Our non-GAAP gross margin was 48.6% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 48.9% in the first quarter. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was 37.2% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 38.3% in the first quarter. The reciprocal tariffs had a negative impact of approximately two percentage points on margins.





Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $77.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $79.4 million in the first quarter. Our non-GAAP operating income was $98.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $94.6 million in the first quarter.





We exited the second quarter of 2025 with $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and generated $26.6 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter. Our capital expenditures were $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.





In the second quarter of 2025, we repurchased 702,948 shares of our common stock at an average price of $42.67 per share for a total of approximately $30.0 million. We also spent approximately $3.0 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 58,332 shares.





During the second quarter of 2025, we shipped approximately 1.41 million microinverters from manufacturing facilities in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits. We continued to ship our IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, and IQ



®



Battery 5Ps from these facilities, meeting domestic content requirements.





We shipped a record 190.9 MWh of IQ Batteries in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 170.1 MWh in the first quarter. More than 11,700 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 10,900 installers worldwide in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, we have 210 MWh of batteries in our fleet currently enrolled in virtual power plant (VPP) programs globally.





During the second quarter of 2025, we began shipping our fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, which includes the IQ



®



Battery 10C, IQ



®



Meter Collar, and IQ



®



Combiner 6C, to customers in the United States. The IQ Battery 10C is designed to be 30% more energy-dense, occupy 62% less wall space, and lower the cost of install compared to previous models. Together, these components simplify the entire backup installation process, enhance reliability, and provide greater value to homeowners. The IQ Meter Collar has now been approved by 29 U.S. utilities.





We also ramped shipments of our IQ Battery with FlexPhase into more countries in Europe. This AC-coupled battery system supports both single-phase and three-phase homes, providing full backup capability and superior flexibility to meet diverse home energy needs.





The IQ



®



EV Charger 2, our most advanced residential charger to date, is now shipping to 18 countries across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. This smart charger is designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone solution. We also started shipping our IQ



®



Balcony Solar Kit, a simple and efficient solution for harnessing solar energy from panels installed on apartment balconies, in Belgium and Germany during the second quarter of 2025.





We continue to strengthen our digital platform and improve the customer experience. We are investing in several new enhancements for Solargraf, our all-in-one installer platform, including expanded third-party ownership (TPO) partner integrations, a custom tariff builder, enhanced dealership management features, and a simplified, AI-driven design experience – all aimed at making Solargraf even more powerful and intuitive.







BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS







On July 17, 2025, Enphase Energy announced initial shipments of the IQ Battery 5P supplied from manufacturing facilities in the United States with higher domestic content than previous models.





On July 10 and July 2, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that production shipments of its IQ EV Charger 2 have expanded Europe to now include Greece, Romania, Ireland, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.





On June 16, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch of the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in more European countries, including Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.





On June 4, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that IQ8P-3P Commercial Microinverters made with domestic content were selected for significant commercial projects on a Florida school, an affordable housing complex in Rhode Island, and a community center in California.





On May 19, 2025, Enphase Energy introduced IQ



®



Energy Management that integrates with Enphase solar and battery systems to enable smart management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers, heat pumps, and resistive electric water heaters in France.





On May 12 and May 7, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch of the IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium and Germany that empowers apartment dwellers and homeowners with limited roof space to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small outdoor areas.





On May 8, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the availability of new software that allows homeowners with existing legacy IQ7™ Microinverter-based systems to seamlessly expand their solar capacity using IQ8™ Microinverters.





On April 28, 2025, Enphase Energy announced production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters in Japan through a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, one of the largest trading companies in the country.







THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK







For the third quarter of 2025, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:







Revenue to be within a range of $330.0 million to $370.0 million, which includes shipments of 190 to 210 MWh of IQ Batteries.



Revenue to be within a range of $330.0 million to $370.0 million, which includes shipments of 190 to 210 MWh of IQ Batteries.



GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 41.0% to 44.0% with net IRA benefit, including approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impact.



GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 41.0% to 44.0% with net IRA benefit, including approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impact.



Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 43.0% to 46.0% with net IRA benefit and 33.0% to 36.0% excluding net IRA benefit, including approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.



Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 43.0% to 46.0% with net IRA benefit and 33.0% to 36.0% excluding net IRA benefit, including approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.



Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,200,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters.



Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,200,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters.



GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $130.0 million to $134.0 million.



GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $130.0 million to $134.0 million.



Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $78.0 million to $82.0 million, excluding $52.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges.







For 2025, Enphase expects a GAAP tax rate of 19-21% and a non-GAAP tax rate of 15-17%, including IRA benefits.







Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures







Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.





These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.





As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:







Stock-based compensation expense.



Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.







Acquisition related amortization





.



This item represents amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.







Restructuring and asset impairment charges



. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.







Non-cash interest expense





.



This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.







Non-GAAP income tax adjustment



. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.







Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted.



Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.







Net IRA benefit.



This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in India. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.







Free cash flow



. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.







Conference Call Information







Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and third quarter 2025 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at



https://investor.enphase.com



.





Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 6021998, beginning approximately one hour after the call.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its third quarter of 2025 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by MWh, gross margin with net IRA benefit and excluding net IRA benefit, estimated shipments of U.S. manufactured microinverters, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit; its expectations regarding the expected net IRA benefit; future enhancements for Solargraf; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.





A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at



https://investor.enphase.com



.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit



https://enphase.com/



.





© 2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at



https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines



are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Contact:







Zach Freedman





Enphase Energy, Inc.





Investor Relations







ir@enphaseenergy.com





















ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024











Net revenues





$





363,153













$





356,084













$





303,458













$





719,237













$





566,797













Cost of revenues









192,660

















187,843

















166,292

















380,503

















314,123













Gross profit









170,493

















168,241

















137,166

















338,734

















252,674













Operating expenses:













































Research and development









45,421

















50,174

















48,871

















95,595

















103,082













Sales and marketing









50,708

















48,948

















51,775

















99,656

















105,082













General and administrative









34,035

















34,035

















33,550

















68,070

















68,732













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









3,322

















3,162

















1,171

















6,484

















3,078













Total operating expenses









133,486

















136,319

















135,367

















269,805

















279,974













Income (loss) from operations









37,007

















31,922

















1,799

















68,929

















(27,300





)









Other income, net













































Interest income









14,911

















17,032

















19,203

















31,943

















38,912













Interest expense









(815





)













(2,047





)













(2,220





)













(2,862





)













(4,416





)









Other expense, net









(8,898





)













(14





)













(7,566





)













(8,912





)













(7,479





)









Total other income, net









5,198

















14,971

















9,417

















20,169

















27,017













Income (loss) before income taxes









42,205

















46,893

















11,216

















89,098

















(283





)









Income tax provision









(5,153





)













(17,163





)













(383





)













(22,316





)













(4,981





)









Net income (loss)





$





37,052













$





29,730













$





10,833













$





66,782













$





(5,264





)









Net income (loss) per share:













































Basic





$





0.28













$





0.23













$





0.08













$





0.51













$





(0.04





)









Diluted





$





0.28













$





0.22













$





0.08













$





0.50













$





(0.04





)









Shares used in per share calculation:













































Basic









131,031

















131,869

















135,646

















131,447

















135,768













Diluted









135,219

















136,208

















136,123

















135,719

















135,768



































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

















June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





370,536









$





369,110









Restricted cash









—













95,006









Marketable securities









1,159,648













1,253,480









Accounts receivable, net









223,218













223,749









Inventory









173,016













165,004









Prepaid expenses and other assets









362,523













220,735









Total current assets









2,288,941













2,327,084









Property and equipment, net









136,902













147,514









Intangible assets, net









32,380













42,398









Goodwill









214,890













211,571









Other assets









193,426













205,542









Deferred tax assets, net









312,250













315,567









Total assets





$





3,178,789









$





3,249,676











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





162,697









$





90,032









Accrued liabilities









206,537













196,887









Deferred revenues, current









129,040













237,225









Warranty obligations, current









33,136













34,656









Debt, current









631,179













101,291









Total current liabilities









1,162,589













660,091









Long-term liabilities:





















Deferred revenues, non-current









331,531













341,982









Warranty obligations, non-current









172,950













158,233









Other liabilities









59,542













55,265









Debt, non-current









571,540













1,201,089









Total liabilities









2,298,152













2,416,660









Total stockholders’ equity









880,637













833,016









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





3,178,789









$





3,249,676































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024





















Cash flows from operating activities:















































Net income (loss)





$





37,052













$





29,730













$





10,833













$





66,782













$





(5,264





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













































Depreciation and amortization









20,085

















19,915

















20,484

















40,000

















40,621













Net accretion of premium (discount) on marketable securities









(1,234





)













3,512

















(1,030





)













2,278

















1,795













Provision for doubtful accounts









130

















62

















1,897

















192

















1,767













Asset impairment









1,538

















27

















6,241

















1,565

















6,573













Non-cash interest expense









828

















1,679

















2,157

















2,507

















4,289













Change in fair value of debt securities









9,464

















(323





)













1,931

















9,141

















989













Stock-based compensation









53,896

















55,633

















52,757

















109,529

















113,590













Deferred income taxes









403

















8,560

















(14,076





)













8,963

















(22,368





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













































Accounts receivable









8,681

















1,760

















82,183

















10,441

















159,542













Inventory









(28,991





)













20,979

















31,825

















(8,012





)













37,527













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(64,261





)













(75,553





)













(42,810





)













(139,814





)













(53,707





)









Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities









37,212

















54,232

















(23,944





)













91,444

















(90,228





)









Warranty obligations









2,639

















10,558

















15

















13,197

















(11,908





)









Deferred revenues









(50,813





)













(82,357





)













(1,401





)













(133,170





)













(6,955





)













Net cash provided by operating activities









26,629

















48,414

















127,062

















75,043

















176,263















Cash flows from investing activities:















































Purchases of property and equipment









(8,259





)













(14,608





)













(9,636





)













(22,867





)













(17,007





)









Investment in tax equity fund









(1,440





)













(6,904





)













—

















(8,344





)













—













Purchases of marketable securities









(284,306





)













(200,826





)













(300,053





)













(485,132





)













(772,321





)









Maturities and sale of marketable securities









242,820

















335,398

















282,063

















578,218

















779,436

















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(51,185





)













113,060

















(27,626





)













61,875

















(9,892





)











Cash flows from financing activities:















































Settlement of Notes due 2025









—

















(102,168





)













—

















(102,168





)













(2





)









Repurchase of common stock









(29,993





)













(99,964





)













(99,908





)













(129,957





)













(141,904





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans









5,302

















67

















6,769

















5,369

















7,955













Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards









(2,864





)













(12,110





)













(7,473





)













(14,974





)













(67,515





)













Net cash used in financing activities









(27,555





)













(214,175





)













(100,612





)













(241,730





)













(201,466





)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









7,557

















3,675

















(374





)













11,232

















(1,551





)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(44,554





)













(49,026





)













(1,550





)













(93,580





)













(36,646





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period









415,090

















464,116

















253,652

















464,116

















288,748













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period





$





370,536













$





415,090













$





252,102













$





370,536













$





252,102



































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)













(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Gross profit (GAAP)







$





170,493













$





168,241













$





137,166













$





338,734













$





252,674

















Stock-based compensation









4,311

















4,239

















3,730

















8,550

















7,912

















Acquisition related amortization









1,590

















1,580

















1,890

















3,170

















3,781















Gross profit (Non-GAAP)







$





176,394













$





174,060













$





142,786













$





350,454













$





264,367































































Gross margin (GAAP)











46.9





%













47.2





%













45.2





%













47.1





%













44.6





%













Stock-based compensation









1.3

















1.2

















1.3

















1.2

















1.3

















Acquisition related amortization









0.4

















0.5

















0.6

















0.4

















0.7















Gross margin (Non-GAAP)











48.6





%













48.9





%













47.1





%













48.7





%













46.6





%



























































Operating expenses (GAAP)







$





133,486













$





136,319













$





135,367













$





269,805













$





279,974

















Stock-based compensation



(1)











(49,506





)













(50,885





)













(49,027





)













(100,391





)













(105,678





)













Acquisition related amortization









(2,877





)













(2,849





)













(3,463





)













(5,726





)













(6,925





)













Restructuring and asset impairment charges



(1)











(3,322





)













(3,162





)













(1,171





)













(6,484





)













(3,078





)











Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)







$





77,781













$





79,423













$





81,706













$





157,204













$





164,293































































(1)



Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

















































Research and development





$





20,481













$





21,647













$





20,210













$





42,128













$





44,760

















Sales and marketing









16,657

















16,396

















16,784

















33,053

















34,962

















General and administrative









12,368

















12,842

















12,033

















25,210

















25,956

















Restructuring and asset impairment charges









79

















509

















—

















588

















—

















Total





$





49,585













$





51,394













$





49,027













$





100,979













$





105,678































































Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)







$





37,007













$





31,922













$





1,799













$





68,929













$





(27,300





)













Stock-based compensation









53,817

















55,124

















52,757

















108,941

















113,590

















Acquisition related amortization









4,467

















4,429

















5,353

















8,896

















10,706

















Restructuring and asset impairment charges









3,322

















3,162

















1,171

















6,484

















3,078















Income from operations (Non-GAAP)







$





98,613













$





94,637













$





61,080













$





193,250













$





100,074































































Net income (loss) (GAAP)







$





37,052













$





29,730













$





10,833













$





66,782













$





(5,264





)













Stock-based compensation









53,817

















55,124

















52,757

















108,941

















113,590

















Acquisition related amortization









4,467

















4,429

















5,353

















8,896

















10,706

















Restructuring and asset impairment charges









3,322

















3,162

















1,171

















6,484

















3,078

















Non-cash interest expense









829

















1,678

















2,157

















2,507

















4,289

















Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(9,618





)













(4,880





)













(13,447





)













(14,498





)













(19,619





)











Net income (Non-GAAP)







$





89,869













$





89,243













$





58,824













$





179,112













$





106,780































































Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP)







$





0.28













$





0.23













$





0.08













$





0.51













$





(0.04





)













Stock-based compensation









0.41

















0.42

















0.39

















0.80

















0.84

















Acquisition related amortization









0.03

















0.04

















0.04

















0.08

















0.08

















Restructuring and asset impairment charges









0.03

















0.02

















0.01

















0.06

















0.02

















Non-cash interest expense









0.01

















0.01

















0.02

















0.02

















0.03

















Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(0.07





)













(0.04





)













(0.11





)













(0.11





)













(0.14





)











Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)







$





0.69













$





0.68













$





0.43













$





1.36













$





0.79

































































Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP









131,031

















131,869

















135,646

















131,447

















135,768































































Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP)







$





0.28













$





0.22













$





0.08













$





0.50













$





(0.04





)













Stock-based compensation









0.41

















0.42

















0.38

















0.83

















0.84

















Acquisition related amortization









0.03

















0.04

















0.04

















0.07

















0.08

















Restructuring and asset impairment charges









0.03

















0.03

















0.01

















0.05

















0.02

















Non-cash interest expense









0.01

















0.01

















0.02

















0.02

















0.03

















Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(0.07





)













(0.04





)













(0.10





)













(0.11





)













(0.15





)











Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)







$





0.69













$





0.68













$





0.43













$





1.36













$





0.78

































































Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP









135,219

















136,208

















136,123

















135,719

















135,768

















Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP









131,144

















132,133

















136,123

















131,644

















136,439































































Income-based government grants (GAAP)







$





61,040













$





53,631













$





24,329













$





114,671













$





42,946

















Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S.









(19,528





)













(15,773





)













(5,950





)













(35,301





)













(10,832





)











Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP)







$





41,512













$





37,858













$





18,379













$





79,370













$





32,114































































Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)







$





26,629













$





48,414













$





127,062













$





75,043













$





176,263

















Purchases of property and equipment









(8,259





)













(14,608





)













(9,636





)













(22,867





)













(17,007





)











Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)







$





18,370













$





33,806













$





117,426













$





52,176













$





159,256





















