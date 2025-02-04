Enphase Energy Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with $382.7 Million Revenue and Strong Gross Margins

Enphase Energy reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $382.7 million, with strong microinverter shipments and improved non-GAAP margins.

Enphase Energy, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a revenue of $382.7 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2%. The company shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters and 152.4 megawatt hours of IQ® Batteries. Key financial metrics included a GAAP net income of $62.2 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.45, and a strong free cash flow of $159.2 million. While U.S. revenue increased by 6% due to higher microinverter sales, European revenue declined by 25%. Looking ahead, Enphase expects first-quarter 2025 revenue to range between $340.0 million and $380.0 million, anticipating various new product launches and continued expansion in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Quarterly revenue of $382.7 million represents a slight increase compared to the previous quarter, indicating steady growth.

Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 53.2%, which is a significant improvement from the previous quarter's 48.1%.

Free cash flow of $159.2 million demonstrates strong financial health and operational efficiency.

The company shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters and introduced new products, showcasing continued innovation and market leadership.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 showed a significant drop of approximately 25% in Europe compared to the third quarter, indicating potential challenges in market demand in that region.

GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share decreased significantly for the fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year, with diluted EPS dropping from $3.08 to $0.75 (GAAP) and from $4.41 to $2.37 (non-GAAP).

For the first quarter of 2025, the projected revenue range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million reflects a decline compared to the previous quarter, suggesting potential difficulties in maintaining sales momentum.

What were Enphase Energy's Q4 2024 revenue results?

Enphase Energy reported quarterly revenue of $382.7 million in Q4 2024.

How many microinverters did Enphase ship in Q4 2024?

The company shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters in the fourth quarter of 2024.

What was the non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 2024?

Enphase's non-GAAP gross margin was 53.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is Enphase Energy's financial outlook for Q1 2025?

Enphase expects revenue between $340.0 million and $380.0 million for Q1 2025.

How has Enphase expanded its market reach recently?

Enphase Energy has entered solar markets in Vietnam and Malaysia, expanding in Southeast Asia.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enphase Energy, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.





We reported quarterly revenue of $382.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, along with 53.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters, or 878.0 megawatts DC, and 152.4 megawatt hours of IQ



®



Batteries.





Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024 are listed below:







Strong U.S. manufacturing: shipped 1.69 million microinverters and 6.7 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries



Strong U.S. manufacturing: shipped 1.69 million microinverters and 6.7 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries



Quarterly revenue of $382.7 million



Quarterly revenue of $382.7 million



GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2% with net IRA benefit



GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2% with net IRA benefit



Non-GAAP gross margin of 39.7%, excluding net IRA benefit of 13.5%



Non-GAAP gross margin of 39.7%, excluding net IRA benefit of 13.5%



GAAP operating income of $54.8 million; non-GAAP operating income of $120.4 million



GAAP operating income of $54.8 million; non-GAAP operating income of $120.4 million



GAAP net income of $62.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $125.9 million



GAAP net income of $62.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $125.9 million



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.45; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.45; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94



Free cash flow of $159.2 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.72 billion







Our revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:





(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)















GAAP













Non-GAAP

















Q4 2024













Q3 2024













Q4 2023













Q4 2024













Q3 2024













Q4 2023











Revenue





$





382,713













$





380,873













$





302,570













$





382,713













$





380,873













$





302,570













Gross margin









51.8





%













46.8





%













48.5





%













53.2





%













48.1





%













50.3





%









Operating expenses





$





143,489













$





128,383













$





156,893













$





83,322













$





81,612













$





86,551













Operating income (loss)





$





54,804













$





49,788













$





(10,231





)









$





120,434













$





101,411













$





65,587













Net income





$





62,160













$





45,762













$





20,919













$





125,862













$





88,402













$





73,474













Basic EPS





$





0.46













$





0.34













$





0.15













$





0.94













$





0.65













$





0.54













Diluted EPS





$





0.45













$





0.33













$





0.15













$





0.94













$





0.65













$





0.54

















































































































Our revenue and earnings for the fiscal year 2024 are provided below, compared with the prior year:





(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)















GAAP













Non-GAAP

















FY 2024













FY 2023













FY 2024













FY 2023











Revenue





$





1,330,383













$





2,290,786













$





1,330,383













$





2,290,786













Gross margin









47.3





%













46.2





%













48.9





%













47.1





%









Operating expenses





$





551,846













$





612,647













$





329,227













$





382,115













Operating income





$





77,292













$





445,741













$





321,919













$





697,210













Net income





$





102,658













$





438,936













$





321,044













$





613,241













Basic EPS





$





0.76













$





3.22













$





2.37













$





4.50













Diluted EPS





$





0.75













$





3.08













$





2.37













$





4.41

















































































Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $382.7 million, compared to $380.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Our revenue in the United States for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased approximately 6%, compared to the third quarter. The increase in revenue was due to higher microinverter sales. Our revenue in Europe decreased approximately 25% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the third quarter. The decline in revenue was the result of a further softening in European demand.





Our non-GAAP gross margin was 53.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 48.1% in the third quarter. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net IRA benefit, was 39.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 38.9% in the third quarter.





Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $81.6 million in the third quarter. The increase was driven by higher R&D expense on new products. Our non-GAAP operating income was $120.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $101.4 million in the third quarter.





We exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $1.72 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities and generated $167.3 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter. Our capital expenditures were $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, we repurchased 2,883,438 shares of our common stock at an average price of $69.25 per share for a total of approximately $199.7 million. We also spent approximately $5.0 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 68,532 shares.





We shipped 152.4 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 172.9 megawatt hours in the third quarter. More than 10,300 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 9,000 installers worldwide in the third quarter of 2024.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, we shipped approximately 1.69 million microinverters from our contract manufacturing facilities in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits. We also expanded our higher domestic content product offerings, and shipped our IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ8X™ Microinverters, IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, and IQ



®



Battery 5Ps, all with higher domestic content than previous models and produced at our contract manufacturing facilities in the United States.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, we made great strides with the IQ



®



Meter Collar, fourth-generation IQ Battery, and new IQ



®



Combiner products. We launched the IQ



®



PowerPack 1500, a 1.5 kWh smart, portable energy system for home, work, and on-the-go use. In Europe, we introduced the IQ



®



EV Charger 2, a next-generation smart charger that integrates with our solar and battery systems seamlessly or works as a standalone. In January 2025, we began shipping the IQ



®



Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, delivering reliable backup power for both single- and three-phase installations.







BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS







On Jan. 30, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that it is expanding in Southeast Asia by entering the solar markets in Vietnam and Malaysia with IQ8P™ Microinverters.





On Jan. 27, 2025, Enphase Energy announced integration with Octopus Energy’s smart tariffs in the UK, such as “Intelligent Octopus Flux” (IO Flux), which can help customers save money on electricity bills.





On Jan. 23, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that its IQ8™ Microinverters for residential and commercial applications, are now in compliance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act.





On Jan. 13, 2025, Enphase Energy announced shipments of its most powerful and versatile battery yet, the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. With reliable backup power and support for single- and three-phase systems, it offers unmatched flexibility for home energy needs.





On Jan. 9, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that it is expanding into Latin America with IQ8P Microinverters, bringing solar solutions to Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica for residential and commercial use.





On Jan. 7, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that IQ8 Microinverters were selected for a 2.2 MW solar project at the Belgoprocess radioactive waste facility in Dessel, Belgium.





On Dec. 17, 2024, Enphase Energy announced initial shipments of its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ Battery 5P, for customers in India.





On Dec. 5 and Dec. 9, 2024, Enphase Energy announced collaborations with two energy providers in the Netherlands, Frank Energie and NextEnergy, to enable participation in the grid imbalance energy marketplace.





On Dec. 3, 2024, Enphase Energy announced the launch of



Busbar Power Control



software that empowers homeowners to install larger solar and battery systems without costly main electrical panel upgrades.





On Nov. 11, 2024, Enphase Energy announced an AI-powered do-it-yourself (DIY) permitting feature on Solargraf



®



, to automate the complex solar permitting process for installers in the USA.





On Nov. 4, 2024, Enphase Energy announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase Energy System to-date, featuring the IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters, for customers in Romania.







FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK







For the first quarter of 2025, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:







Revenue to be within a range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million, which includes shipments of 150 to 170 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries. The first quarter of 2025 financial outlook includes approximately $50.0 million of safe harbor revenue. We define safe harbor revenue as any sales made to customers who plan to install the inventory over more than one year.



Revenue to be within a range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million, which includes shipments of 150 to 170 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries. The first quarter of 2025 financial outlook includes approximately $50.0 million of safe harbor revenue. We define safe harbor revenue as any sales made to customers who plan to install the inventory over more than one year.



GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 46.0% to 49.0% with net IRA benefit



GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 46.0% to 49.0% with net IRA benefit



Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 48.0% to 51.0% with net IRA benefit and 38.0% to 41.0% excluding net IRA benefit. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization



Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 48.0% to 51.0% with net IRA benefit and 38.0% to 41.0% excluding net IRA benefit. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization



Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $36.0 million to $39.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,200,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters



Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $36.0 million to $39.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,200,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters



GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $143.0 million to $147.0 million



GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $143.0 million to $147.0 million



Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $81.0 million to $85.0 million, excluding $62.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges







For 2025, GAAP and non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit, excluding discrete items, is expected to be within a range of 17.0% to 19.0%.







Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures







Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.





These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.





As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:







Stock-based compensation expense.



Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.







Acquisition related expenses and amortization





.



This item represents expenses incurred related to Enphase Energy’s business acquisitions, which are non-recurring in nature, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.







Restructuring and asset impairment charges



. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.







Non-cash interest expense





.



This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.







Non-GAAP income tax adjustment



. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.







Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted.



Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.







Net IRA benefit.



This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in Mexico, India, and China. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.







Free cash flow



. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.







Conference Call Information







Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results and first quarter 2025 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at



https://investor.enphase.com



. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 3831590, beginning approximately one hour after the call.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its first quarter of 2025 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by megawatt hours, gross margin with net IRA benefit and excluding net IRA benefit, estimated shipments of U.S. manufactured microinverters, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit; its expectations regarding the expected net IRA benefit; its expectations on the timing and introduction of new products and updates to existing products, including the IQ Meter Collar, fourth-generation IQ Battery, and new IQ Combiner products; its expectations regarding higher domestic content product offerings; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.





A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at



https://investor.enphase.com



.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit



https://enphase.com/



.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at



https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines



are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Contact:







Zach Freedman





Enphase Energy, Inc.





Investor Relations







ir@enphaseenergy.com













ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









Year Ended

















December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023











Net revenues





$





382,713













$





380,873













$





302,570













$





1,330,383













$





2,290,786













Cost of revenues









184,420

















202,702

















155,908

















701,245

















1,232,398













Gross profit









198,293

















178,171

















146,662

















629,138

















1,058,388













Operating expenses:













































Research and development









50,390

















47,843

















55,291

















201,315

















227,336













Sales and marketing









51,799

















49,671

















53,409

















206,552

















231,792













General and administrative









31,901

















30,192

















33,379

















130,825

















137,835













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









9,399

















677

















14,814

















13,154

















15,684













Total operating expenses









143,489

















128,383

















156,893

















551,846

















612,647













Income (loss) from operations









54,804

















49,788

















(10,231





)













77,292

















445,741













Other income, net













































Interest income









18,417

















19,977

















20,493

















77,306

















69,728













Interest expense









(2,252





)













(2,237





)













(2,268





)













(8,905





)













(8,839





)









Other income (expense), net









(1,270





)













(16,785





)













4,233

















(25,534





)













6,509













Total other income, net









14,895

















955

















22,458

















42,867

















67,398













Income before income taxes









69,699

















50,743

















12,227

















120,159

















513,139













Income tax (provision) benefit









(7,539





)













(4,981





)













8,692

















(17,501





)













(74,203





)









Net income





$





62,160













$





45,762













$





20,919













$





102,658













$





438,936













Net income per share:













































Basic





$





0.46













$





0.34













$





0.15













$





0.76













$





3.22













Diluted





$





0.45













$





0.33













$





0.15













$





0.75













$





3.08













Shares used in per share calculation:













































Basic









133,815

















135,329

















136,092

















135,167

















136,376













Diluted









138,128

















139,914

















139,205

















140,004

















143,290















































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





369,110









$





288,748









Restricted cash









95,006













—









Marketable securities









1,253,480













1,406,286









Accounts receivable, net









223,749













445,959









Inventory









165,004













213,595









Prepaid expenses and other assets









220,735













88,930









Total current assets









2,327,084













2,443,518









Property and equipment, net









147,514













168,244









Operating lease, right of use asset, net









24,617













19,887









Intangible assets, net









42,398













68,536









Goodwill









211,571













214,562









Other assets









180,925













215,895









Deferred tax assets, net









315,567













252,370









Total assets





$





3,249,676









$





3,383,012











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





90,032









$





116,164









Accrued liabilities









196,887













261,919









Deferred revenues, current









237,225













118,300









Warranty obligations, current









34,656













36,066









Debt, current









101,291













—









Total current liabilities









660,091













532,449









Long-term liabilities:





















Deferred revenues, non-current









341,982













369,172









Warranty obligations, non-current









158,233













153,021









Other liabilities









55,265













51,008









Debt, non-current









1,201,089













1,293,738









Total liabilities









2,416,660













2,399,388









Total stockholders’ equity









833,016













983,624









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





3,249,676









$





3,383,012



















































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Cash flows from operating activities:















































Net income





$





62,160













$





45,762













$





20,919













$





102,658













$





438,936













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













































Depreciation and amortization









20,665

















20,103

















20,841

















81,389

















74,708













Net accretion of discount on marketable securities









(7,490





)













(2,904





)













(2,950





)













(8,599





)













(15,561





)









Provision for doubtful accounts









2,206

















2,704

















(129





)













6,677

















1,153













Asset impairment









4,702

















17,568

















9,700

















28,843

















10,603













Non-cash interest expense









2,188

















2,173

















2,126

















8,650

















8,380













Net loss (gain) from change in fair value of debt securities









(3,697





)













741

















(2,670





)













(1,967





)













(8,078





)









Stock-based compensation









51,830

















45,940

















55,222

















211,360

















212,857













Deferred income taxes









(30,675





)













(5,276





)













(5,053





)













(58,319





)













(43,348





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













































Accounts receivable









2,684

















49,414

















105,771

















211,640

















(12,478





)









Inventory









(6,167





)













17,231

















(39,481





)













48,591

















(63,887





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(16,487





)













(64,149





)













(2,401





)













(134,343





)













(59,777





)









Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities









(27,396





)













32,088

















(139,277





)













(85,536





)













(22,149





)









Warranty obligations









8,657

















7,053

















221

















3,802

















57,641













Deferred revenues









104,112

















1,690

















12,611

















98,847

















117,780













Net cash provided by operating activities









167,292

















170,138

















35,450

















513,693

















696,780















Cash flows from investing activities:















































Purchases of property and equipment









(8,064





)













(8,533





)













(20,075





)













(33,604





)













(110,401





)









Purchases of marketable securities









(93,138





)













(319,190





)













(337,757





)













(1,184,649





)













(2,081,431





)









Maturities and sale of marketable securities









351,843

















215,241

















433,869

















1,346,520

















1,840,477













Investments in private companies









—

















—

















—

















—

















(15,000





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









250,641

















(112,482





)













76,037

















128,267

















(366,355





)











Cash flows from financing activities:















































Partial settlement of convertible notes









—

















(5





)













—

















(7





)













—













Repurchase of common stock









(199,666





)













(49,794





)













(99,998





)













(391,364





)













(409,998





)









Payment of excise tax on net stock repurchases









(2,773





)













—

















—

















(2,773





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans









4,719

















14

















12,555

















12,688

















13,870













Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards









(5,012





)













(6,286





)













(27,546





)













(78,813





)













(120,646





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(202,732





)













(56,071





)













(114,989





)













(460,269





)













(516,774





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(7,410





)













2,638

















2,175

















(6,323





)













1,853













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









207,791

















4,223

















(1,327





)













175,368

















(184,496





)









Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period









256,325

















252,102

















290,075

















288,748

















473,244













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period





$





464,116













$





256,325













$





288,748













$





464,116













$





288,748















































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Gross profit (GAAP)







$





198,293













$





178,171













$





146,662













$





629,138













$





1,058,388













Stock-based compensation









3,678

















2,948

















3,582

















14,538

















13,357













Acquisition related amortization









1,784

















1,904

















1,894

















7,469

















7,580















Gross profit (Non-GAAP)







$





203,755













$





183,023













$





152,138













$





651,145













$





1,079,325



























































Gross margin (GAAP)











51.8





%













46.8





%













48.5





%













47.3





%













46.2





%









Stock-based compensation









0.9

















0.8

















1.2

















1.0

















0.6













Acquisition related amortization









0.5

















0.5

















0.6

















0.6

















0.3















Gross margin (Non-GAAP)











53.2





%













48.1





%













50.3





%













48.9





%













47.1





%























































Operating expenses (GAAP)







$





143,489













$





128,383













$





156,893













$





551,846













$





612,647













Stock-based compensation



(1)











(47,884





)













(42,992





)













(51,640





)













(196,554





)













(199,500





)









Acquisition related expenses and amortization









(2,884





)













(3,102





)













(3,888





)













(12,911





)













(15,317





)









Restructuring and asset impairment charges



(1)











(9,399





)













(677





)













(14,814





)













(13,154





)













(15,715





)











Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)







$





83,322













$





81,612













$





86,551













$





329,227













$





382,115



























































(1)



Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













































Research and development





$





20,951













$





19,790













$





23,839













$





85,501













$





88,367













Sales and marketing









15,893

















14,237

















16,472

















65,092

















65,703













General and administrative









11,041

















8,965

















11,329

















45,962

















45,430













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









267

















—

















—

















267

















—













Total





$





48,152













$





42,992













$





51,640













$





196,822













$





199,500



























































Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)







$





54,804













$





49,788













$





(10,231





)









$





77,292













$





445,741













Stock-based compensation









51,563

















45,940

















55,222

















211,093

















212,857













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









4,668

















5,006

















5,782

















20,380

















22,897













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









9,399

















677

















14,814

















13,154

















15,715















Income from operations (Non-GAAP)







$





120,434













$





101,411













$





65,587













$





321,919













$





697,210



























































Net income (GAAP)







$





62,160













$





45,762













$





20,919













$





102,658













$





438,936













Stock-based compensation









51,563

















45,940

















55,222

















211,093

















212,857













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









4,668

















5,006

















5,782

















20,380

















22,897













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









9,399

















677

















14,814

















13,154

















15,715













Non-cash interest expense









2,188

















2,173

















2,126

















8,650

















8,380













Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(4,116





)













(11,156





)













(25,389





)













(34,891





)













(85,544





)











Net income (Non-GAAP)







$





125,862













$





88,402













$





73,474













$





321,044













$





613,241



























































Net income per share, basic (GAAP)







$





0.46













$





0.34













$





0.15













$





0.76













$





3.22













Stock-based compensation









0.39

















0.34

















0.40

















1.56

















1.56













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









0.03

















0.04

















0.08

















0.15

















0.17













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









0.07

















0.01

















0.11

















0.10

















0.12













Non-cash interest expense









0.02

















0.02

















0.02

















0.06

















0.06













Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(0.03





)













(0.10





)













(0.22





)













(0.26





)













(0.63





)











Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)







$





0.94













$





0.65













$





0.54













$





2.37













$





4.50

























































Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP









133,815

















135,329

















136,092

















135,167

















136,376



























































Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)







$





0.45













$





0.33













$





0.15













$





0.75













$





3.08













Stock-based compensation









0.39

















0.33

















0.39

















1.56

















1.57













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









0.04

















0.04

















0.08

















0.15

















0.16













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









0.07

















0.01

















0.10

















0.10

















0.11













Non-cash interest expense









0.02

















0.02

















0.01

















0.06

















0.06













Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(0.03





)













(0.08





)













(0.19





)













(0.26





)













(0.57





)











Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)







(2)









$





0.94













$





0.65













$





0.54













$





2.37













$





4.41

























































Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP









138,128

















139,914

















139,205

















140,004

















143,290













Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP









134,053

















135,839

















137,187

















135,641

















139,214



























































Income-based government grants (GAAP)







$





68,040













$





46,552













$





32,887













$





157,538













$





53,470













Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S.









(16,123





)













(11,396





)













(7,112





)













(38,351





)













(11,603





)











Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP)







$





51,917













$





35,156













$





25,775













$





119,187













$





41,867



























































Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)







$





167,292













$





170,138













$





35,450













$





513,693













$





696,780













Purchases of property and equipment









(8,064





)













(8,533





)













(20,075





)













(33,604





)













(110,401





)











Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)







$





159,228













$





161,605













$





15,375













$





480,089













$





586,379

































































































(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 excludes convertible Notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million from non-GAAP net income.

















