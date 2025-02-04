News & Insights

Enphase Energy Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with $382.7 Million Revenue and Strong Gross Margins

February 04, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative

Enphase Energy reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $382.7 million, with strong microinverter shipments and improved non-GAAP margins.

Quiver AI Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a revenue of $382.7 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2%. The company shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters and 152.4 megawatt hours of IQ® Batteries. Key financial metrics included a GAAP net income of $62.2 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.45, and a strong free cash flow of $159.2 million. While U.S. revenue increased by 6% due to higher microinverter sales, European revenue declined by 25%. Looking ahead, Enphase expects first-quarter 2025 revenue to range between $340.0 million and $380.0 million, anticipating various new product launches and continued expansion in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly revenue of $382.7 million represents a slight increase compared to the previous quarter, indicating steady growth.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 53.2%, which is a significant improvement from the previous quarter's 48.1%.
  • Free cash flow of $159.2 million demonstrates strong financial health and operational efficiency.
  • The company shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters and introduced new products, showcasing continued innovation and market leadership.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 showed a significant drop of approximately 25% in Europe compared to the third quarter, indicating potential challenges in market demand in that region.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share decreased significantly for the fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year, with diluted EPS dropping from $3.08 to $0.75 (GAAP) and from $4.41 to $2.37 (non-GAAP).
  • For the first quarter of 2025, the projected revenue range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million reflects a decline compared to the previous quarter, suggesting potential difficulties in maintaining sales momentum.

FAQ

What were Enphase Energy's Q4 2024 revenue results?

Enphase Energy reported quarterly revenue of $382.7 million in Q4 2024.

How many microinverters did Enphase ship in Q4 2024?

The company shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters in the fourth quarter of 2024.

What was the non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 2024?

Enphase's non-GAAP gross margin was 53.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is Enphase Energy's financial outlook for Q1 2025?

Enphase expects revenue between $340.0 million and $380.0 million for Q1 2025.

How has Enphase expanded its market reach recently?

Enphase Energy has entered solar markets in Vietnam and Malaysia, expanding in Southeast Asia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Enphase Energy, Inc.

(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported quarterly revenue of $382.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, along with 53.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 2.01 million microinverters, or 878.0 megawatts DC, and 152.4 megawatt hours of IQ

®

Batteries.



Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024 are listed below:




  • Strong U.S. manufacturing: shipped 1.69 million microinverters and 6.7 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries


  • Quarterly revenue of $382.7 million


  • GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2% with net IRA benefit


  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 39.7%, excluding net IRA benefit of 13.5%


  • GAAP operating income of $54.8 million; non-GAAP operating income of $120.4 million


  • GAAP net income of $62.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $125.9 million


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.45; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94


  • Free cash flow of $159.2 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.72 billion



Our revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:



(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2023


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2023

Revenue
$
382,713


$
380,873


$
302,570


$
382,713


$
380,873


$
302,570

Gross margin

51.8
%


46.8
%


48.5
%


53.2
%


48.1
%


50.3
%

Operating expenses
$
143,489


$
128,383


$
156,893


$
83,322


$
81,612


$
86,551

Operating income (loss)
$
54,804


$
49,788


$
(10,231
)

$
120,434


$
101,411


$
65,587

Net income
$
62,160


$
45,762


$
20,919


$
125,862


$
88,402


$
73,474

Basic EPS
$
0.46


$
0.34


$
0.15


$
0.94


$
0.65


$
0.54

Diluted EPS
$
0.45


$
0.33


$
0.15


$
0.94


$
0.65


$
0.54


























Our revenue and earnings for the fiscal year 2024 are provided below, compared with the prior year:



(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP


Non-GAAP



FY 2024


FY 2023


FY 2024


FY 2023

Revenue
$
1,330,383


$
2,290,786


$
1,330,383


$
2,290,786

Gross margin

47.3
%


46.2
%


48.9
%


47.1
%

Operating expenses
$
551,846


$
612,647


$
329,227


$
382,115

Operating income
$
77,292


$
445,741


$
321,919


$
697,210

Net income
$
102,658


$
438,936


$
321,044


$
613,241

Basic EPS
$
0.76


$
3.22


$
2.37


$
4.50

Diluted EPS
$
0.75


$
3.08


$
2.37


$
4.41


















Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $382.7 million, compared to $380.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Our revenue in the United States for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased approximately 6%, compared to the third quarter. The increase in revenue was due to higher microinverter sales. Our revenue in Europe decreased approximately 25% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the third quarter. The decline in revenue was the result of a further softening in European demand.



Our non-GAAP gross margin was 53.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 48.1% in the third quarter. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net IRA benefit, was 39.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 38.9% in the third quarter.



Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $81.6 million in the third quarter. The increase was driven by higher R&D expense on new products. Our non-GAAP operating income was $120.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $101.4 million in the third quarter.



We exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $1.72 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities and generated $167.3 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter. Our capital expenditures were $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, we repurchased 2,883,438 shares of our common stock at an average price of $69.25 per share for a total of approximately $199.7 million. We also spent approximately $5.0 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 68,532 shares.



We shipped 152.4 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 172.9 megawatt hours in the third quarter. More than 10,300 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 9,000 installers worldwide in the third quarter of 2024.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, we shipped approximately 1.69 million microinverters from our contract manufacturing facilities in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits. We also expanded our higher domestic content product offerings, and shipped our IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ8X™ Microinverters, IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, and IQ

®

Battery 5Ps, all with higher domestic content than previous models and produced at our contract manufacturing facilities in the United States.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, we made great strides with the IQ

®

Meter Collar, fourth-generation IQ Battery, and new IQ

®

Combiner products. We launched the IQ

®

PowerPack 1500, a 1.5 kWh smart, portable energy system for home, work, and on-the-go use. In Europe, we introduced the IQ

®

EV Charger 2, a next-generation smart charger that integrates with our solar and battery systems seamlessly or works as a standalone. In January 2025, we began shipping the IQ

®

Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, delivering reliable backup power for both single- and three-phase installations.




BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



On Jan. 30, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that it is expanding in Southeast Asia by entering the solar markets in Vietnam and Malaysia with IQ8P™ Microinverters.



On Jan. 27, 2025, Enphase Energy announced integration with Octopus Energy’s smart tariffs in the UK, such as “Intelligent Octopus Flux” (IO Flux), which can help customers save money on electricity bills.



On Jan. 23, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that its IQ8™ Microinverters for residential and commercial applications, are now in compliance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act.



On Jan. 13, 2025, Enphase Energy announced shipments of its most powerful and versatile battery yet, the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. With reliable backup power and support for single- and three-phase systems, it offers unmatched flexibility for home energy needs.



On Jan. 9, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that it is expanding into Latin America with IQ8P Microinverters, bringing solar solutions to Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica for residential and commercial use.



On Jan. 7, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that IQ8 Microinverters were selected for a 2.2 MW solar project at the Belgoprocess radioactive waste facility in Dessel, Belgium.



On Dec. 17, 2024, Enphase Energy announced initial shipments of its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ Battery 5P, for customers in India.



On Dec. 5 and Dec. 9, 2024, Enphase Energy announced collaborations with two energy providers in the Netherlands, Frank Energie and NextEnergy, to enable participation in the grid imbalance energy marketplace.



On Dec. 3, 2024, Enphase Energy announced the launch of

Busbar Power Control

software that empowers homeowners to install larger solar and battery systems without costly main electrical panel upgrades.



On Nov. 11, 2024, Enphase Energy announced an AI-powered do-it-yourself (DIY) permitting feature on Solargraf

®

, to automate the complex solar permitting process for installers in the USA.



On Nov. 4, 2024, Enphase Energy announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase Energy System to-date, featuring the IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters, for customers in Romania.




FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK



For the first quarter of 2025, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:




  • Revenue to be within a range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million, which includes shipments of 150 to 170 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries. The first quarter of 2025 financial outlook includes approximately $50.0 million of safe harbor revenue. We define safe harbor revenue as any sales made to customers who plan to install the inventory over more than one year.


  • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 46.0% to 49.0% with net IRA benefit


  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 48.0% to 51.0% with net IRA benefit and 38.0% to 41.0% excluding net IRA benefit. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization


  • Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $36.0 million to $39.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,200,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters


  • GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $143.0 million to $147.0 million


  • Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $81.0 million to $85.0 million, excluding $62.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges



For 2025, GAAP and non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit, excluding discrete items, is expected to be within a range of 17.0% to 19.0%.




Follow Enphase Online





Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures



Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.



These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.



As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:




Stock-based compensation expense.

Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.




Acquisition related expenses and amortization


.

This item represents expenses incurred related to Enphase Energy’s business acquisitions, which are non-recurring in nature, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.




Restructuring and asset impairment charges

. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.




Non-cash interest expense


.

This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.




Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.




Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted.

Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.




Net IRA benefit.

This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in Mexico, India, and China. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.




Free cash flow

. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.




Conference Call Information



Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results and first quarter 2025 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at

https://investor.enphase.com

. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 3831590, beginning approximately one hour after the call.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its first quarter of 2025 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by megawatt hours, gross margin with net IRA benefit and excluding net IRA benefit, estimated shipments of U.S. manufactured microinverters, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit; its expectations regarding the expected net IRA benefit; its expectations on the timing and introduction of new products and updates to existing products, including the IQ Meter Collar, fourth-generation IQ Battery, and new IQ Combiner products; its expectations regarding higher domestic content product offerings; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at

www.sec.gov

. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.



A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at

https://investor.enphase.com

.




About Enphase Energy, Inc.



Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit

https://enphase.com/

.



©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at

https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines

are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.




Contact:



Zach Freedman


Enphase Energy, Inc.


Investor Relations



ir@enphaseenergy.com



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023

Net revenues
$
382,713


$
380,873


$
302,570


$
1,330,383


$
2,290,786

Cost of revenues

184,420



202,702



155,908



701,245



1,232,398

Gross profit

198,293



178,171



146,662



629,138



1,058,388

Operating expenses:









Research and development

50,390



47,843



55,291



201,315



227,336

Sales and marketing

51,799



49,671



53,409



206,552



231,792

General and administrative

31,901



30,192



33,379



130,825



137,835

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

9,399



677



14,814



13,154



15,684

Total operating expenses

143,489



128,383



156,893



551,846



612,647

Income (loss) from operations

54,804



49,788



(10,231
)


77,292



445,741

Other income, net









Interest income

18,417



19,977



20,493



77,306



69,728

Interest expense

(2,252
)


(2,237
)


(2,268
)


(8,905
)


(8,839
)

Other income (expense), net

(1,270
)


(16,785
)


4,233



(25,534
)


6,509

Total other income, net

14,895



955



22,458



42,867



67,398

Income before income taxes

69,699



50,743



12,227



120,159



513,139

Income tax (provision) benefit

(7,539
)


(4,981
)


8,692



(17,501
)


(74,203
)

Net income
$
62,160


$
45,762


$
20,919


$
102,658


$
438,936

Net income per share:









Basic
$
0.46


$
0.34


$
0.15


$
0.76


$
3.22

Diluted
$
0.45


$
0.33


$
0.15


$
0.75


$
3.08

Shares used in per share calculation:









Basic

133,815



135,329



136,092



135,167



136,376

Diluted

138,128



139,914



139,205



140,004



143,290















































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
369,110

$
288,748

Restricted cash

95,006




Marketable securities

1,253,480


1,406,286

Accounts receivable, net

223,749


445,959

Inventory

165,004


213,595

Prepaid expenses and other assets

220,735


88,930

Total current assets

2,327,084


2,443,518

Property and equipment, net

147,514


168,244

Operating lease, right of use asset, net

24,617


19,887

Intangible assets, net

42,398


68,536

Goodwill

211,571


214,562

Other assets

180,925


215,895

Deferred tax assets, net

315,567


252,370

Total assets
$
3,249,676

$
3,383,012


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
90,032

$
116,164

Accrued liabilities

196,887


261,919

Deferred revenues, current

237,225


118,300

Warranty obligations, current

34,656


36,066

Debt, current

101,291




Total current liabilities

660,091


532,449

Long-term liabilities:



Deferred revenues, non-current

341,982


369,172

Warranty obligations, non-current

158,233


153,021

Other liabilities

55,265


51,008

Debt, non-current

1,201,089


1,293,738

Total liabilities

2,416,660


2,399,388

Total stockholders’ equity

833,016


983,624

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,249,676

$
3,383,012











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income
$
62,160


$
45,762


$
20,919


$
102,658


$
438,936

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

20,665



20,103



20,841



81,389



74,708

Net accretion of discount on marketable securities

(7,490
)


(2,904
)


(2,950
)


(8,599
)


(15,561
)

Provision for doubtful accounts

2,206



2,704



(129
)


6,677



1,153

Asset impairment

4,702



17,568



9,700



28,843



10,603

Non-cash interest expense

2,188



2,173



2,126



8,650



8,380

Net loss (gain) from change in fair value of debt securities

(3,697
)


741



(2,670
)


(1,967
)


(8,078
)

Stock-based compensation

51,830



45,940



55,222



211,360



212,857

Deferred income taxes

(30,675
)


(5,276
)


(5,053
)


(58,319
)


(43,348
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

2,684



49,414



105,771



211,640



(12,478
)

Inventory

(6,167
)


17,231



(39,481
)


48,591



(63,887
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(16,487
)


(64,149
)


(2,401
)


(134,343
)


(59,777
)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

(27,396
)


32,088



(139,277
)


(85,536
)


(22,149
)

Warranty obligations

8,657



7,053



221



3,802



57,641

Deferred revenues

104,112



1,690



12,611



98,847



117,780

Net cash provided by operating activities

167,292



170,138



35,450



513,693



696,780


Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(8,064
)


(8,533
)


(20,075
)


(33,604
)


(110,401
)

Purchases of marketable securities

(93,138
)


(319,190
)


(337,757
)


(1,184,649
)


(2,081,431
)

Maturities and sale of marketable securities

351,843



215,241



433,869



1,346,520



1,840,477

Investments in private companies





















(15,000
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

250,641



(112,482
)


76,037



128,267



(366,355
)


Cash flows from financing activities:









Partial settlement of convertible notes






(5
)







(7
)





Repurchase of common stock

(199,666
)


(49,794
)


(99,998
)


(391,364
)


(409,998
)

Payment of excise tax on net stock repurchases

(2,773
)












(2,773
)





Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans

4,719



14



12,555



12,688



13,870

Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(5,012
)


(6,286
)


(27,546
)


(78,813
)


(120,646
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(202,732
)


(56,071
)


(114,989
)


(460,269
)


(516,774
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,410
)


2,638



2,175



(6,323
)


1,853

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

207,791



4,223



(1,327
)


175,368



(184,496
)

Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period

256,325



252,102



290,075



288,748



473,244

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period
$
464,116


$
256,325


$
288,748


$
464,116


$
288,748




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


Gross profit (GAAP)
$
198,293


$
178,171


$
146,662


$
629,138


$
1,058,388

Stock-based compensation

3,678



2,948



3,582



14,538



13,357

Acquisition related amortization

1,784



1,904



1,894



7,469



7,580


Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
203,755


$
183,023


$
152,138


$
651,145


$
1,079,325












Gross margin (GAAP)

51.8
%


46.8
%


48.5
%


47.3
%


46.2
%

Stock-based compensation

0.9



0.8



1.2



1.0



0.6

Acquisition related amortization

0.5



0.5



0.6



0.6



0.3


Gross margin (Non-GAAP)

53.2
%


48.1
%


50.3
%


48.9
%


47.1
%












Operating expenses (GAAP)
$
143,489


$
128,383


$
156,893


$
551,846


$
612,647

Stock-based compensation

(1)

(47,884
)


(42,992
)


(51,640
)


(196,554
)


(199,500
)

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

(2,884
)


(3,102
)


(3,888
)


(12,911
)


(15,317
)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

(1)

(9,399
)


(677
)


(14,814
)


(13,154
)


(15,715
)


Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
83,322


$
81,612


$
86,551


$
329,227


$
382,115












(1)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:









Research and development
$
20,951


$
19,790


$
23,839


$
85,501


$
88,367

Sales and marketing

15,893



14,237



16,472



65,092



65,703

General and administrative

11,041



8,965



11,329



45,962



45,430

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

267













267






Total
$
48,152


$
42,992


$
51,640


$
196,822


$
199,500












Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
$
54,804


$
49,788


$
(10,231
)

$
77,292


$
445,741

Stock-based compensation

51,563



45,940



55,222



211,093



212,857

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

4,668



5,006



5,782



20,380



22,897

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

9,399



677



14,814



13,154



15,715


Income from operations (Non-GAAP)
$
120,434


$
101,411


$
65,587


$
321,919


$
697,210












Net income (GAAP)
$
62,160


$
45,762


$
20,919


$
102,658


$
438,936

Stock-based compensation

51,563



45,940



55,222



211,093



212,857

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

4,668



5,006



5,782



20,380



22,897

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

9,399



677



14,814



13,154



15,715

Non-cash interest expense

2,188



2,173



2,126



8,650



8,380

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(4,116
)


(11,156
)


(25,389
)


(34,891
)


(85,544
)


Net income (Non-GAAP)
$
125,862


$
88,402


$
73,474


$
321,044


$
613,241












Net income per share, basic (GAAP)
$
0.46


$
0.34


$
0.15


$
0.76


$
3.22

Stock-based compensation

0.39



0.34



0.40



1.56



1.56

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

0.03



0.04



0.08



0.15



0.17

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

0.07



0.01



0.11



0.10



0.12

Non-cash interest expense

0.02



0.02



0.02



0.06



0.06

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(0.03
)


(0.10
)


(0.22
)


(0.26
)


(0.63
)


Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)
$
0.94


$
0.65


$
0.54


$
2.37


$
4.50











Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP

133,815



135,329



136,092



135,167



136,376












Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
$
0.45


$
0.33


$
0.15


$
0.75


$
3.08

Stock-based compensation

0.39



0.33



0.39



1.56



1.57

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

0.04



0.04



0.08



0.15



0.16

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

0.07



0.01



0.10



0.10



0.11

Non-cash interest expense

0.02



0.02



0.01



0.06



0.06

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(0.03
)


(0.08
)


(0.19
)


(0.26
)


(0.57
)


Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)



(2)
$
0.94


$
0.65


$
0.54


$
2.37


$
4.41











Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP

138,128



139,914



139,205



140,004



143,290

Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP

134,053



135,839



137,187



135,641



139,214












Income-based government grants (GAAP)
$
68,040


$
46,552


$
32,887


$
157,538


$
53,470

Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S.

(16,123
)


(11,396
)


(7,112
)


(38,351
)


(11,603
)


Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP)
$
51,917


$
35,156


$
25,775


$
119,187


$
41,867












Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$
167,292


$
170,138


$
35,450


$
513,693


$
696,780

Purchases of property and equipment

(8,064
)


(8,533
)


(20,075
)


(33,604
)


(110,401
)


Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
159,228


$
161,605


$
15,375


$
480,089


$
586,379





















(2)  Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 excludes convertible Notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million from non-GAAP net income.






This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

