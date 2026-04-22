Enphase Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 31.48%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of ENPH’s Q1 Results

During the first quarter, ENPH launched its IQ Energy Management solution in Australia and New Zealand, integrating with its solar and IQ Battery systems to enable smarter control of variable electricity rates and select third-party devices, such as electric water heaters and electric vehicle chargers, helping homeowners reduce energy costs. Its quarterly earnings are likely to have benefited from stronger microinverter shipments from its U.S. facilities in prior quarters.



In March 2026, the company partnered with Ensol, a residential solar and storage provider, to expand home battery adoption in France. In the same month, it also collaborated with Capital Good Fund to boost deployments of its IQ8P-3P and IQ9N-3P microinverters manufactured in the United States, supporting nearly 24 megawatts of small commercial and residential solar projects across Georgia and Pennsylvania.



New product introductions, strategic partnerships and robust shipments of microinverters and batteries amid healthy solar demand are likely to have strengthened ENPH’s service reliability and supported its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



On a regional basis, the company anticipates sustained strength in the United States, while Europe is expected to remain subdued due to weaker demand trends.



ENPH continues to make steady investments in product innovation and customer support, with favorable returns and ongoing cost-reduction efforts likely contributing to its earnings.



However, tariff-related margin pressures persist as a key headwind, particularly on China-sourced battery cell packs that are subject to high duties and increased costs. These tariffs are expected to weigh on gross margins and adversely affect earnings in the upcoming quarter.

Q1 Expectations for ENPH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s sales stands at $283.6 million, which suggests a decline of 20.4% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at 43 cents, which indicates a year-over-year fall of 36.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total megawatts (MWs) shipped is pegged at 630.2 MW, down 8.5% from the figure registered in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ENPH

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: ENPH has an Earnings ESP of -2.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Enphase Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three companies from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Sunrun RUN is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +534.07% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 5 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 125%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $675.3 million, calling for a year-over-year jump of 33.9%.



Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARRY’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 6 cents, implying a year-over-year fall of 146.2%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $199.6 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 34%.



Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is set to post first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 14, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.08, indicating a year-over-year drop of 0.9%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $947.6 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 20.8%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.