News & Insights

Stocks

Enphase Energy price target lowered to $85 from $100 at RBC Capital

October 23, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos lowered the firm’s price target on Enphase Energy (ENPH) to $85 from $100 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results missed expectations on lower volume, while its Q4 outlook was also below consensus on challenging demand dynamics in Europe and lower battery shipments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Enphase is executing on a number of self-help initiatives but is also battling tough macro conditions in Europe and market disruptions in the U.S., RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.