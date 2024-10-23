Enphase Energy price target lowered to $123 from $153 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine lowered the firm’s price target on Enphase Energy (ENPH) to $123 from $153 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Enphase Energy reported Q3 revenue within its guided range, but it missed across the board versus Street expectations. While the United States continues to be a cause for optimism and it was a solid quarter for energy storage, Europe remains a drag with softness in several key end markets, Craig-Hallum says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.