Enphase Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $137,624, and 11 were calls, valued at $2,541,621.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.55 $9.5 $9.5 $45.00 $1.9M 705 3.2K ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.4 $40.00 $176.0K 2.1K 766 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.46 $2.45 $2.45 $42.00 $139.1K 2.6K 14 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.25 $2.23 $2.23 $50.00 $64.6K 7.9K 581 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.4 $40.00 $46.2K 2.1K 871

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 2,465,047, the ENPH's price is up by 4.24%, now at $43.07.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $44.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $53. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $39. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $40.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Underweight May 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Market Perform Underperform

