Enphase Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,560,859, and 4 are calls, amounting to $241,780.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $160.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $16.9 $17.0 $90.00 $425.0K 751 402 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.85 $14.75 $17.0 $90.00 $340.0K 751 202 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $16.9 $17.0 $90.00 $340.0K 751 2 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $7.25 $6.1 $7.04 $105.00 $140.8K 751 52 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.95 $17.25 $17.35 $105.00 $129.6K 434 0

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,663,729, the price of ENPH is down -1.59% at $98.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $111.94.

In a cautious move, an analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $45. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $124. An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $166.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

