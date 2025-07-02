Enphase Energy Launches IQ EV Charger 2 in Australia and New Zealand, Enhancing Solar-Integrated EV Charging Solutions

Enphase Energy announces shipment of its IQ EV Charger 2 in Australia and New Zealand, enhancing solar and EV charging integration.

Enphase Energy, Inc. has announced the launch of its new IQ® EV Charger 2 in Australia and New Zealand, designed to integrate seamlessly with its solar and battery systems or function as a standalone charger. This smart charger emphasizes advanced energy management, allowing users to maximize solar energy usage, reduce energy costs, and achieve sustainable EV charging. Key features include the ability to charge using surplus solar energy, rapid response to surplus solar tracking, built-in intelligence for smart control and monitoring, and future-ready bidirectional charging capabilities. The charger can support various power configurations and is designed for quick and efficient installation. Enphase is backing the product with a five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support, highlighting its commitment to long-term reliability and customer satisfaction.

Enphase Energy is expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of the IQ EV Charger 2, targeting the growing electric vehicle market in Australia and New Zealand.

The IQ EV Charger 2 features advanced energy management capabilities, allowing for efficient EV charging with solar energy and supporting sustainability goals.

The product is designed for high performance and convenience, featuring a fast installation process and a robust warranty, which may enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Launching the IQ EV Charger 2 as part of a seamless integration with existing solar and battery systems positions Enphase Energy as a leader in smart energy solutions, further strengthening its market presence.

Potential overselling of the product's capabilities, as evidenced by the emphasis on forward-looking statements which highlight significant risks and uncertainties regarding performance.

The introduction of a new product may increase operational complexity and costs, particularly if customers encounter installation difficulties or require extensive support.

The focus on advanced features like bidirectional charging may attract regulatory scrutiny or require compliance with various evolving standards in different regions, potentially leading to delays or complications in market entry.

What is the IQ EV Charger 2?

The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart EV charger designed to integrate with Enphase solar and battery systems or function independently.

What are the key features of the IQ EV Charger 2?

Key features include solar charging prioritization, rapid response time, built-in intelligence, and future-ready bidirectional charging capabilities.

How does the IQ EV Charger 2 enhance solar energy use?

The charger intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy for EV charging, maximizing clean energy consumption and reducing electricity costs.

What is the warranty for the IQ EV Charger 2?

All chargers activated in Australia and New Zealand come with a five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase.

Where can I find more information about the IQ EV Charger 2?

For more details, visit the Enphase website for comprehensive information on the IQ EV Charger 2 and its features.

FREMONT, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Enphase Energy, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced production shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ



®



EV Charger 2, in Australia and New Zealand. The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart charger built to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger. With advanced energy management features, the charger can support increased solar self-consumption, lower energy costs, and offer a smart, efficient EV charging experience.





The charger’s top features include:









Charge with solar:



The IQ EV Charger 2 intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy for EV charging, enhancing clean energy use. With automatic phase switching between three-phase and single-phase modes, it can begin charging with as little as 1.38 kW of solar production – potentially helping homeowners manage electricity costs and support sustainability goals.



The IQ EV Charger 2 intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy for EV charging, enhancing clean energy use. With automatic phase switching between three-phase and single-phase modes, it can begin charging with as little as 1.38 kW of solar production – potentially helping homeowners manage electricity costs and support sustainability goals.





Rapid response time:



Localized solar charging allows for near real-time tracking of surplus solar and quickly regulates EV charging current in 1A increments supporting an efficient and sustainable charging.



Localized solar charging allows for near real-time tracking of surplus solar and quickly regulates EV charging current in 1A increments supporting an efficient and sustainable charging.





Built-in intelligence:



Smart capabilities that include access control using RFID technology, dynamic load balancing, and a certified MID energy meter for tracking and expense reimbursement applications – ideal for home and fleet operations.



Smart capabilities that include access control using RFID technology, dynamic load balancing, and a certified MID energy meter for tracking and expense reimbursement applications – ideal for home and fleet operations.





Future-ready bidirectional charging:



The IQ EV Charger 2 is equipped with built-in hardware and software to support AC bidirectional charging. While availability depends on EV compatibility, standards, and regional certifications, this feature is built to enable vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration – supporting homeowners with resilience and flexibility.







“Smart EV charging isn't just about convenience; it's about enhancing your solar investment,” said Nigel Charlesworth at DES Electrical & Solar, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in Australia. “The Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 goes above and beyond, harnessing solar power to give our customers a seamless, efficient charging experience, while helping them reduce costs and grid reliance, and power their cars with renewable energy.”





The IQ EV Charger 2 is built for high performance and long-term reliability. The charger features a rugged Type-2 connector that is compatible with most EVs sold in Australia and New Zealand. With configurable power levels up to 32 A per phase, the charger is built to support both single-phase and three-phase wiring from the same hardware – helping to simplify logistics and reduce inventory complexity. Installation is fast and efficient, featuring a 7.5-meter cable for added flexibility and a streamlined, sub-10-minute setup process that potentially reduces labor time and installation costs, depending on site conditions.





The IQ EV Charger 2 is housed in an IP55-rated enclosure, making it weatherproof for indoor and outdoor installations. All chargers activated in Australia and New Zealand come backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase – supporting long-term reliability and exceptional peace of mind.





“With EV sales accelerating across New Zealand, homeowners want charging that adapts to their lifestyle and energy needs,” said Kerry Hulleman at Hubands Energy, a Platinum installer of Enphase products in New Zealand. “The IQ EV Charger 2's ability to start charging with just 1.38 kW of solar means even modest rooftop systems can power EVs during the day. That's a game-changer for energy independence.”





“What sets the IQ EV Charger 2 apart is its intelligence,” said Matt Wildy at Venus Energy, a Gold level installer of Enphase products in Australia. “Enphase’s IQ EV Charger 2 seamlessly integrates into home energy systems and allows homeowners to manage their power on their terms.”





“The IQ EV Charger 2 represents the next evolution in home energy management, where solar, battery storage, and EV charging work as one intelligent ecosystem,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “We're excited to bring this innovative solution to Australia and New Zealand, giving homeowners the confidence they're investing in future-ready technology that adapts to their energy needs.”





Earlier this year, Enphase





launched





the IQ EV Charger 2 across 14 European countries. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2 launch in Australia and New Zealand, please visit the Enphase





website





.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit





https://enphase.com/





.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at





https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines





are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy’s products in Australia and New Zealand; and the ability of the IQ EV Charger 2 to help reduce energy costs. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.







Contact:







Enphase Energy









press@enphaseenergy.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



