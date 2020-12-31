Markets
ENPH

Enphase Energy Joining the S&P 500 Index

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) will start the New Year off with a bang as the company has been tipped to join the S&P 500 Index. This will occur before market open next Thursday, Jan. 7.

The S&P 500's operator, S&P Dow Jones Indices, announced the news on Wednesday. With its ascension, Enphase replaces luxury goods maker Tiffany & Co. Following a fairly tortuous takeover saga, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is acquiring Tiffany, so the latter will cease to be an independent company.

Enphase is not exactly new at the S&P Index table. At the moment, it belongs to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Filling its position on that index will be Capri Holdings, a fashion company founded by well-known American designer Michael Kors (his company, it so happens, was once an S&P 500 Index component).

A silhouetted woman looking at a set of indexes and graphs.

Image source: Getty Images.

On Thursday, Enphase shares closed nearly 1.5% higher, well outpacing the gains of the index it will soon be joining. This is frequently what happens when companies "graduate" to the S&P 500, as investors look forward to a stock's higher visibility.

They also hope that the shares will benefit from inclusion in some of the very many index funds popular on the market just now; as a benchmark stock index, the S&P 500 is fertile hunting ground for the managers of such instruments.

However, existing and potential Enphase shareholders should be aware that research has generally shown this initial pop doesn't last. While it is certainly good news for the company, its fundamental performance will have much more impact on the attractiveness of the stock than inclusion in the rarefied club of S&P 500 Index components.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH CPRI TIF

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular