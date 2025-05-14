Enphase Energy Introduces Its IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently unveiled its IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium. The basic Enphase IQ Balcony Solar Kit consists of two IQ8HC Microinverters, one IQ Balcony Gateway, IQ Cables and one AC Power cable.



With this latest introduction, the company continues to strengthen its well-established footprint in Europe’s solar market.

Benefits of ENPH’s IQ Balcony Solar System

The innovative system, designed for plug-and-play installation, allows apartment residents and homeowners with limited roof space to generate their own renewable energy from balconies, patios and tiny outdoor spaces. The Balcony Solar System is also a simple and cost-effective solution for completely off-grid applications, providing dependable daytime electricity for cabins, camping grounds, mobile home setups and more.



With Belgium aiming to increase the nation’s solar capacity by 40% by 2025-end, EHPH's IQ Balcony Solar System should attract more residential customers to purchase this product in a bid to power their homes with clean solar energy.

ENPH’s Growing Footprint in Europe’s Solar Market

Apart from Belgium, nations across Europe are rapidly expanding their portfolio of renewable energy sources, with solar being at the forefront. Per a Solar Power Europe report, 70 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity will be added by the market, representing a 7% growth rate in 2025. In the near future, it projects low single-digit annual growth rates of 3-7% from 2025 to 2028.



This naturally provides financial incentives for solar companies such as Enphase Energy to expand their business in this region. The latest launch of its IQ Balcony Solar System seems to be in line with that strategy.



Last week, Enphase Energy unveiled its IQ Balcony Solar System in Germany, while in April, the company launched its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Poland and Luxembourg. Such new product launches are expected to increase ENPH's top-line performance from the European market in the days ahead.

Opportunities for ENPH’s Peers

Other prominent solar players, such as Canadian Solar CSIQ, Emeren Group SOL and SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding European solar energy market.



Canadian Solar enjoys a solid presence in Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 4,890 megawatts (MW) of an early-stage pipeline in the EMEA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 23.5%.



Emeren has a presence in Europe since 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Emeren had 5,294 MW of solar projects in the pipeline under advanced-stage and early-stage development in Europe.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 4 cents, which implies a significant improvement compared to the year-ago reported loss of 24 cents.



SolarEdge has a strong presence in Germany. In April 2025, SolarEdge launched its ONE Controller for the German residential solar market, which will allow German residential installers to commission solar and storage systems that can interact with the home's Smart Meter system.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of $3.29, which implies a significant improvement from the year-ago reported loss of $22.99 per share.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, Enphase Energy shares have declined 14% against the industry’s rise of 34.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (SOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.