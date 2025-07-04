Enphase Energy Introduces IQ EV Charger 2 in Australia and New Zealand

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently stated that it has started shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ EV Charger 2, to the markets of Australia and New Zealand.



All chargers activated in Australia and New Zealand come with a five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support, ensuring long-term dependability and unmatched peace of mind. ENPH’s IQ EV Charger 2 offers an innovative solution for homeowners in Australia and New Zealand, providing the assurance that they are investing in future-ready technology designed to adapt to their evolving energy needs.

Features of ENPH’s IQ EV Charger 2

The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart charger that seamlessly connects with Enphase solar and battery systems or may be used as a strong independent charger. With complete energy management features, the charger allows households to maximize solar self-consumption, save money on electricity and enjoy a smart, efficient EV charging experience.



The IQ EV Charger 2 is enclosed in an IP55-rated shell, making it appropriate for indoor and outdoor use. The IQ EV Charger 2 is designed for superior performance and long-term dependability. The charger has a robust Type-2 connector that is compatible with most EVs sold in Australia and New Zealand. With configurable power levels of up to 32 A per phase, the charger is designed to support both single-phase and three-phase wiring using the same hardware, simplifying logistics and reducing inventory complexity.

ENPH’s EV Charger Demand Remains Strong

As companies and customers prioritize sustainability, clean energy and electric vehicle usage are on the rise. This expansion fuels the demand for dependable, smart EV charging solutions, which are aided by government incentives and ongoing technological advancements that make charging more efficient and convenient.



Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the 2025-2032 period. Such a solid growth projection should bode well for Enphase Energy, which is a renowned manufacturer of next-generation EV chargers.



In March 2025, the company started shipments of its IQ EV Charger 2 across 14 European nations. To enhance its footprint in this market, the company launched its CS-100 EV charger, its most powerful EV charger to date, for customers with commercial fleet EVs in the United States in 2024.

Opportunities for Other Stocks

Other prominent players like SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ and TotalEnergies SE TTE are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the growing Electric Vehicle Charger Market.



SolarEdge offers the Home EV Charger, a level-two charger that may operate independently or seamlessly link with the SolarEdge Home Hub, enabling up to 25% faster charging using pure, inexpensive solar energy.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 18.2%.



Canadian Solar’s EP Cube is a complete energy storage system for home applications that enables consumers to improve the efficiency of electricity for self-consumption by storing, regulating, and utilizing power generated by their PV system. It offers a diverse solution, with capacities ranging from 6.6 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 19.9 kWh and compatibility with most contemporary PV systems, micro-inverters and EV chargers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 4.3%.



TotalEnergies designs and develops mobility solutions that enable customers to travel with complete peace of mind. To enable rapid charging on highways and crucial traffic areas, the company has already set up 300 EV fast-charging hubs in Europe, with plans to increase to 1,000 sites by 2028.



TTE has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 7.3%.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have risen 3.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 14.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

