Enphase Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $356.1 Million Revenue

Enphase Energy reports Q1 2025 financial results: $356.1 million revenue, increased battery shipments, and strong cash position.

Enphase Energy, Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting revenue of $356.1 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9%. The company shipped about 1.53 million microinverters and 170.1 MWh of IQ® Batteries, with U.S. revenue decreasing by approximately 13% due to seasonal demand fluctuations, while European revenue increased by 7%. The company noted a GAAP gross margin of 47.2% and a net income of $29.7 million. Key business developments included successful testing of the IQ® Meter Collar and continued growth in U.S. manufacturing. Enphase also announced plans for new product launches in Q2 2025, including the IQ Battery 10C and the IQ Balcony Solar Kit. For the next quarter, the company anticipates revenue between $340 million and $380 million.

Potential Positives

Reported quarterly revenue of $356.1 million, reflecting strong demand and sales performance.

Achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9%, indicating effective cost management and product demand.

Maintained significant cash position with $1.53 billion in cash and equivalents, providing financial stability and flexibility for future investments.

Continued growth in product shipments, including approximately 1.53 million microinverters and 170.1 MWh of IQ Batteries, showcasing robust operational performance.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by approximately 7% compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2024), signaling potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

Non-GAAP gross margin dropped to 48.9% from 53.2% in the previous quarter, indicating pressures on profitability.

Projected revenue for Q2 2025 is lower than Q1 2025, with estimates ranging from $340 million to $380 million, suggesting cautious market expectations moving forward.

FAQ

What were Enphase Energy's Q1 2025 revenue results?

Enphase Energy reported quarterly revenue of $356.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How many microinverters did Enphase ship in Q1 2025?

Enphase shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters, totaling 688.5 megawatts DC in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the non-GAAP gross margin reported for Q1 2025?

The non-GAAP gross margin for Q1 2025 was 48.9%, down from 53.2% in the previous quarter.

What were Enphase's earnings per share in Q1 2025?

Enphase Energy reported a diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for Q1 2025.

What new products is Enphase expected to launch in Q2 2025?

Enphase plans to introduce the IQ® Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ® Combiner 6C products in Q2 2025.

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $610,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 429 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Negative" rating on 03/26/2025

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Daniel Yang from HSBC set a target price of $81.0 on 11/08/2024

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enphase Energy, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.





We reported quarterly revenue of $356.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, along with 48.9% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters, or 688.5 megawatts DC, and 170.1 megawatt hours (MWh) of IQ



®



Batteries.





Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 are listed below:







Completed IQ



®



Meter Collar testing with PG&E and four other U.S. utilities



Completed IQ Meter Collar testing with PG&E and four other U.S. utilities



Strong U.S. manufacturing: shipped approximately 1.21 million microinverters and 44.1 MWh of IQ Batteries



Strong U.S. manufacturing: shipped approximately 1.21 million microinverters and 44.1 MWh of IQ Batteries



Revenue of $356.1 million



Revenue of $356.1 million



GAAP gross margin of 47.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9% with net IRA benefit



GAAP gross margin of 47.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9% with net IRA benefit



Non-GAAP gross margin of 38.3%, excluding net IRA benefit of 10.6%



Non-GAAP gross margin of 38.3%, excluding net IRA benefit of 10.6%



GAAP operating income of $31.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $94.6 million



GAAP operating income of $31.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $94.6 million



GAAP net income of $29.7 million; non-GAAP net income of $89.2 million



GAAP net income of $29.7 million; non-GAAP net income of $89.2 million



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.68



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.68



Free cash flow of $33.8 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.53 billion











Our revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:





(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)















GAAP













Non-GAAP

















Q1 2025













Q4 2024













Q1 2024













Q1 2025













Q4 2024













Q1 2024











Revenue





$





356,084













$





382,713













$





263,339













$





356,084













$





382,713













$





263,339













Gross margin









47.2





%













51.8





%













43.9





%













48.9





%













53.2





%













46.2





%









Operating expenses





$





136,319













$





143,489













$





144,607













$





79,423













$





83,322













$





82,587













Operating income (loss)





$





31,922













$





54,804













$





(29,099





)









$





94,637













$





120,434













$





38,994













Net income (loss)





$





29,730













$





62,160













$





(16,097





)









$





89,243













$





125,862













$





47,956













Basic EPS





$





0.23













$





0.46













$





(0.12





)









$





0.68













$





0.94













$





0.35













Diluted EPS





$





0.22













$





0.45













$





(0.12





)









$





0.68













$





0.94













$





0.35

















































































































Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $356.1 million, compared to $382.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our revenue in the United States for the first quarter of 2025 decreased approximately 13%, compared to the fourth quarter. The decline was the result of seasonality and softening in U.S. demand, partially offset by safe harbor revenue of $54.3 million. Our revenue in Europe increased approximately 7% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the fourth quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher battery sales as we ramped shipments of our IQ



®



Battery 5P with FlexPhase.





Our non-GAAP gross margin was 48.9% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 53.2% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower bookings of 45X production tax credits and product mix. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was 38.3% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 39.7% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to product mix.





Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $79.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease was the result of restructuring actions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our non-GAAP operating income was $94.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $120.4 million in the fourth quarter.





We exited the first quarter of 2025 with $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities and generated $48.4 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter. During the first quarter of 2025, we paid off the entire principal amount of $102.2 million in convertible senior notes that matured on March 1, 2025. Our capital expenditures were $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





In the first quarter of 2025, we repurchased 1,594,105 shares of our common stock at an average price of $62.71 per share for a total of approximately $100.0 million. We also spent approximately $12.1 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 203,358 shares.





We shipped 170.1 MWh of IQ Batteries in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 152.4 MWh in the fourth quarter. More than 10,900 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 10,300 installers worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, we shipped approximately 1.21 million microinverters from our contract manufacturers in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits. We continued to ship our IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, and IQ



®



Battery 5Ps from our contract manufacturers in the United States. When paired with other U.S.-made solar components, our products enable lease and power purchase agreement (PPA) providers to qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit under the IRA.





We continued to make progress with recent product introductions. We are now shipping our IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase into Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Poland. Customers appreciate the reliable backup power the product delivers for both single-and three-phase installations. Our IQ



®



EV Charger 2, currently shipping to 14 countries in Europe, is our most advanced residential charger to date. This product can support up to 22 kW of three-phase charging and operate either as a standalone charger or fully integrated with Enphase microinverters and batteries. Finally, our customers are enjoying the plug-and-play simplicity of our IQ



®



PowerPack 1500, our first foray into the portable consumer market.





In the second quarter of 2025, we expect to introduce our fourth-generation IQ



®



Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ



®



Combiner 6C products in the United States. Together, these products will make backup installations easy and help reduce costs. We also expect to launch our IQ



®



Balcony Solar Kit, a simple and efficient solution for harnessing solar energy from panels installed on apartment balconies, in Germany and Belgium.







BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS







On April 8 and 9, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch of its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase with backup capability for customers in Luxembourg and Poland.





On April 3, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the introduction of its IQ



®



System Controller in France and the Netherlands, enabling backup power.





On April 1, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that more than 2,500 SunPower customers have transitioned to Enphase monitoring since SunPower’s bankruptcy filing in August 2024.





On March 18, 2025, Enphase Energy welcomed Brazil’s ABNT NBR 17193 fire safety standard, which outlines stringent recommendations like rapid shutdown requirements for solar installations in all buildings.





On March 11, 2025, Enphase Energy announced production shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ EV Charger 2, in 14 European markets.





On March 3, 2025, Enphase Energy announced increased deployments of its solution for expanding legacy net energy metering (NEM) solar energy systems in California as utilities streamline their approval process.





On Feb. 11, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the launch of an expanded IQ Battery 5P product with support for both single-phase 120/208 V and split-phase 120/240 V, for new home projects in California.





On Feb. 6, 2025, Enphase Energy announced that it is expanding its support for grid services programs – or virtual power plants (VPPs) – in Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Nova Scotia, Canada, powered by the IQ Battery 5P.







SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK







For the second quarter of 2025, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:







Revenue to be within a range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million, which includes shipments of 160 to 180 MWh of IQ Batteries. The second quarter of 2025 financial outlook includes approximately $40.0 million of safe harbor revenue. We define safe harbor revenue as any sales made to customers who plan to install the inventory over more than one year.



Revenue to be within a range of $340.0 million to $380.0 million, which includes shipments of 160 to 180 MWh of IQ Batteries. The second quarter of 2025 financial outlook includes approximately $40.0 million of safe harbor revenue. We define safe harbor revenue as any sales made to customers who plan to install the inventory over more than one year.



GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 42.0% to 45.0% with net IRA benefit, including approximately two percentage points of new tariff impact.



GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 42.0% to 45.0% with net IRA benefit, including approximately two percentage points of new tariff impact.



Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 44.0% to 47.0% with net IRA benefit and 35.0% to 38.0% excluding net IRA benefit, including approximately two percentage points of new tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.



Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 44.0% to 47.0% with net IRA benefit and 35.0% to 38.0% excluding net IRA benefit, including approximately two percentage points of new tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.



Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,000,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters.



Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,000,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters.



GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $136.0 million to $140.0 million.



GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $136.0 million to $140.0 million.



Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $78.0 million to $82.0 million, excluding $58.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges.







For 2025, Enphase expects a GAAP tax rate of 21-23% and a non-GAAP tax rate of 15-17%, including IRA benefits.







Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures







Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.





These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.





As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:







Stock-based compensation expense.



Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.







Acquisition related expenses and amortization





.



This item represents expenses incurred related to Enphase Energy’s business acquisitions, which are non-recurring in nature, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.







Restructuring and asset impairment charges



. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.







Non-cash interest expense





.



This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.







Non-GAAP income tax adjustment



. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.







Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted.



Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.







Net IRA benefit.



This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in Mexico, India, and China. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.







Free cash flow



. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.







Conference Call Information







Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and second quarter 2025 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at



https://investor.enphase.com



. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 9557806, beginning approximately one hour after the call.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its second quarter of 2025 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by MWh, gross margin with net IRA benefit and excluding net IRA benefit, estimated shipments of U.S. manufactured microinverters, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit; its expectations regarding the expected net IRA benefit; its expectations on the timing and introduction of new products and updates to existing products, including the IQ Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ Combiner 6C products in the United States, and the IQ Balcony Solar Kit in Germany and Belgium; its expectations regarding the domestic content bonus tax credit for its product offerings; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.





A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at



https://investor.enphase.com



.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit



https://investor.enphase.com



.





© 2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at



https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines



are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Net revenues





$





356,084













$





382,713













$





263,339













Cost of revenues









187,843

















184,420

















147,831













Gross profit









168,241

















198,293

















115,508













Operating expenses:





























Research and development









50,174

















50,390

















54,211













Sales and marketing









48,948

















51,799

















53,307













General and administrative









34,035

















31,901

















35,182













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









3,162

















9,399

















1,907













Total operating expenses









136,319

















143,489

















144,607













Income (loss) from operations









31,922

















54,804

















(29,099





)









Other income, net





























Interest income









17,032

















18,417

















19,709













Interest expense









(2,047





)













(2,252





)













(2,196





)









Other income (expense), net









(14





)













(1,270





)













87













Total other income, net









14,971

















14,895

















17,600













Income before income taxes









46,893

















69,699

















(11,499





)









Income tax provision









(17,163





)













(7,539





)













(4,598





)









Net income (loss)





$





29,730













$





62,160













$





(16,097





)









Net income (loss) per share:





























Basic





$





0.23













$





0.46













$





(0.12





)









Diluted





$





0.22













$





0.45













$





(0.12





)









Shares used in per share calculation:





























Basic









131,869

















133,815

















135,891













Diluted









136,208

















138,128

















135,891























































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





350,077













$





369,110













Restricted cash









65,013

















95,006













Marketable securities









1,116,780

















1,253,480













Accounts receivable, net









225,625

















223,749













Inventory









144,025

















165,004













Prepaid expenses and other assets









295,725

















220,735













Total current assets









2,197,245

















2,327,084













Property and equipment, net









142,219

















147,514













Intangible assets, net









37,408

















42,398













Goodwill









212,359

















211,571













Other assets









211,447

















205,542













Deferred tax assets, net









305,408

















315,567













Total assets





$





3,106,086













$





3,249,676















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





115,374













$





90,032













Accrued liabilities









212,169

















196,887













Deferred revenues, current









167,771

















237,225













Warranty obligations, current









33,298

















34,656













Debt, current









630,677

















101,291













Total current liabilities









1,159,289

















660,091













Long-term liabilities:





















Deferred revenues, non-current









333,704

















341,982













Warranty obligations, non-current









170,149

















158,233













Other liabilities









61,032

















55,265













Debt, non-current









571,214

















1,201,089













Total liabilities









2,295,388

















2,416,660













Total stockholders’ equity









810,698

















833,016













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





3,106,086













$





3,249,676







































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income (loss)





$





29,730













$





62,160













$





(16,097





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









19,915

















20,665

















20,137













Net accretion of premium (discount) on marketable securities









3,512

















(7,490





)













2,825













Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts









62

















2,206

















(130





)









Asset impairment









27

















4,702

















332













Non-cash interest expense









1,679

















2,188

















2,132













Net gain from change in fair value of debt securities









(323





)













(3,697





)













(942





)









Stock-based compensation









55,633

















51,830

















60,833













Deferred income taxes









8,560

















(30,675





)













(8,292





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









1,760

















2,684

















77,359













Inventory









20,979

















(6,167





)













5,702













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(75,553





)













(16,487





)













(10,897





)









Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities









54,232

















(27,396





)













(66,284





)









Warranty obligations









10,558

















8,657

















(11,923





)









Deferred revenues









(82,357





)













104,112

















(5,554





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









48,414

















167,292

















49,201















Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchases of property and equipment









(14,608





)













(8,064





)













(7,371





)









Investment in tax equity fund









(6,904





)













—

















—













Purchases of marketable securities









(200,826





)













(93,138





)













(472,268





)









Maturities and sale of marketable securities









335,398

















351,843

















497,373













Net cash provided by investing activities









113,060

















250,641

















17,734















Cash flows from financing activities:































Settlement of Notes due 2025









(102,168





)













—

















(2





)









Repurchase of common stock









(99,964





)













(199,666





)













(41,996





)









Payment of excise tax on net stock repurchases









—

















(2,773





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans









67

















4,719

















1,186













Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards









(12,110





)













(5,012





)













(60,042





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(214,175





)













(202,732





)













(100,854





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









3,675

















(7,410





)













(1,177





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









(49,026





)













207,791

















(35,096





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period









464,116

















256,325

















288,748













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period





$





415,090













$





464,116













$





253,652























































































ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Gross profit (GAAP)







$





168,241













$





198,293













$





115,508













Stock-based compensation









4,239

















3,678

















4,182













Acquisition related amortization









1,580

















1,784

















1,891















Gross profit (Non-GAAP)







$





174,060













$





203,755













$





121,581











































Gross margin (GAAP)











47.2





%













51.8





%













43.9





%









Stock-based compensation









1.2

















0.9

















1.6













Acquisition related amortization









0.5

















0.5

















0.7















Gross margin (Non-GAAP)











48.9





%













53.2





%













46.2





%







































Operating expenses (GAAP)







$





136,319













$





143,489













$





144,607













Stock-based compensation



(1)











(50,885





)













(47,884





)













(56,651





)









Acquisition related expenses and amortization









(2,849





)













(2,884





)













(3,462





)









Restructuring and asset impairment charges



(1)











(3,162





)













(9,399





)













(1,907





)











Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)







$





79,423













$





83,322













$





82,587











































(1)



Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





























Research and development





$





21,647













$





20,951













$





24,550













Sales and marketing









16,396

















15,893

















18,178













General and administrative









12,842

















11,041

















13,923













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









509

















267

















—













Total





$





51,394













$





48,152













$





56,651











































Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)







$





31,922













$





54,804













$





(29,099





)









Stock-based compensation









55,124

















51,563

















60,833













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









4,429

















4,668

















5,353













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









3,162

















9,399

















1,907















Income from operations (Non-GAAP)







$





94,637













$





120,434













$





38,994











































Net income (loss) (GAAP)







$





29,730













$





62,160













$





(16,097





)









Stock-based compensation









55,124

















51,563

















60,833













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









4,429

















4,668

















5,353













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









3,162

















9,399

















1,907













Non-cash interest expense









1,678

















2,188

















2,132













Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(4,880





)













(4,116





)













(6,172





)











Net income (Non-GAAP)







$





89,243













$





125,862













$





47,956











































Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP)







$





0.23













$





0.46













$





(0.12





)









Stock-based compensation









0.42

















0.39

















0.45













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









0.04

















0.03

















0.04













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









0.02

















0.07

















0.01













Non-cash interest expense









0.01

















0.02

















0.02













Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(0.04





)













(0.03





)













(0.05





)











Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)







$





0.68













$





0.94













$





0.35









































Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP









131,869

















133,815

















135,891











































Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP)







$





0.22













$





0.45













$





(0.12





)









Stock-based compensation









0.42

















0.39

















0.44













Acquisition related expenses and amortization









0.04

















0.04

















0.04













Restructuring and asset impairment charges









0.03

















0.07

















0.01













Non-cash interest expense









0.01

















0.02

















0.02













Non-GAAP income tax adjustment









(0.04





)













(0.03





)













(0.04





)











Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)







$





0.68













$





0.94













$





0.35









































Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP









136,208

















138,128

















135,891













Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP









132,133

















134,053

















136,730











































Income-based government grants (GAAP)







$





53,631













$





68,040













$





18,617













Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S.









(15,773





)













(16,123





)













(4,882





)











Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP)







$





37,858













$





51,917













$





13,735











































Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)







$





48,414













$





167,292













$





49,201













Purchases of property and equipment









(14,608





)













(8,064





)













(7,371





)











Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)







$





33,806













$





159,228













$





41,830

































































