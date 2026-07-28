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Enphase Energy, Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Income

July 28, 2026 — 11:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $36.08 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $37.05 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.52 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $291.85 million from $363.15 million last year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.08 Mln. vs. $37.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $291.85 Mln vs. $363.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 290.0 M To $ 320.0 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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