Enphase Energy Expands Product Offering in Europe with Launch of IQ8P Microinverters in Italy and Switzerland

Enphase Energy expands its European offerings with IQ8P Microinverters, enhancing energy production and reliability for high-powered solar systems.

Enphase Energy, a leading global energy technology company, has announced the release of its new IQ8P Microinverters in Italy and Switzerland, designed to support high-powered solar modules. With a peak output of 480 W and the ability to manage 14 amps of continuous direct current, these microinverters enhance energy harvesting capabilities compared to previous models. Accompanied by a 25-year warranty, the IQ8P Microinverters are part of a fully integrated solar and battery solution, enabling homeowners greater energy independence and efficient control over their energy use. Installer feedback highlights the increased performance and reliability of these systems, which come with comprehensive monitoring features through the Enphase App. The launch underscores Enphase's commitment to delivering advanced energy solutions in Europe.

Potential Positives

Enphase Energy expands its product offerings in Europe with the launch of the IQ8P Microinverters, strengthening its market presence in Italy and Switzerland.

The IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful microinverters to date, offering a peak output of 480 W and supporting higher-powered solar modules up to 670 W DC, which may enhance energy production for customers.

All IQ8P Microinverters come with a 25-year warranty, providing customers with long-term peace of mind and reliability.

The integration of IQ8P Microinverters with Enphase IQ Batteries creates a comprehensive energy solution that promotes energy independence for homeowners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are IQ8P Microinverters?

IQ8P Microinverters are advanced energy solutions that maximize energy production for high-powered solar modules, offering a peak output of 480 W.

Where are IQ8P Microinverters being launched?

Enphase has launched IQ8P Microinverters in Italy and Switzerland to support high-powered solar modules.

What is the warranty on IQ8P Microinverters?

All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Italy and Switzerland come with a 25-year warranty for added customer assurance.

How do IQ8P Microinverters improve energy production?

They manage a continuous direct current of 14 amperes and support solar modules up to 670 W DC, increasing energy harvesting.

What benefits do Enphase IQ Batteries provide?

IQ Batteries offer a fully integrated solar and battery solution, enhancing energy independence and reducing reliance on grid power.

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $185,390

MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 10 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/23/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 07/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/05/2025

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $77.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $19.8 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 07/14/2025

FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enphase Energy, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it is continuing to expand its product offering in Europe to meet the needs of customers with initial shipments of IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, in Italy and Switzerland to support newer, high-powered solar modules.





IQ8P Microinverters help to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous direct current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules up to 670 W DC through enabling increased energy harvesting compared to previous microinverter models. The newly available IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful available to date from Enphase. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Italy and Switzerland come with a 25-year warranty.





“IQ8P Microinverters help us maximize energy production from today's high-powered solar modules,” said Michele Celi, technical manager of Link Impianti, an installer of Enphase products in Italy. “This way, we can offer top-performing systems to our customers without compromising safety or reliability.”





“Swiss homeowners demand high-quality energy solutions that provide long-term peace of mind,” said Lamine Allouache, CEO of Habit'avenir, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “With Enphase, we can deliver the precision and transparency they expect, with detailed monitoring that shows how their system is performing.”





Homeowners can also install Enphase



IQ



®





Batteries, offering a fully integrated solar and battery solution that gives customers more energy independence and reduces reliance on expensive energy from the grid.





“The streamlined integration between the IQ8P Microinverters and IQ Batteries creates a complete energy solution for our customers,” said Johan Rinaldi, managing partner of Helvetia Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “Homeowners have the flexibility to manage their solar production during the day while storing excess energy for later use.”





“Our customers appreciate the comprehensive monitoring and control they get with Enphase,” said Paolo Misuraca, manager at Teca SRL, an installer of Enphase products in Italy. “The Enphase App makes it easy to view real-time production and consumption, and they can easily adjust settings to help manage production and energy costs.”





“The introduction of the IQ8P Microinverter in Italy and Switzerland highlights Enphase's dedication to enhancing global access to leading energy solutions,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to deliver advanced solutions that help homeowners and businesses in Europe get more value, reliability, and performance from their clean energy systems.”





For more information about IQ8P Microinverters, please visit the Enphase websites for



Italy



and Switzerland (



French



,



German



,



Italian



).







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit



https://enphase.com/



.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at



https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines



are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.







Contact:







Enphase Energy









press@enphaseenergy.com









