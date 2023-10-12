News & Insights

Enphase Energy Expands Into South African Solar Markets

October 12, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) announced on Thursday that it has now entered the solar market in South Africa with the introduction of its innovative IQ8 Microinverters.

These microinverters are specifically designed for grid-tied residential and small commercial applications and offer a peak output AC power of 480 W.

The IQ8 grid-tied microinverters are engineered to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, which supports higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting.

Moreover, the company claims that the IQ8 grid-tied microinverters are very easy and fast to install, which can quickly unlock the power of solar for its customers.

It is worth noting that all IQ8 series microinverters activated in South Africa come with a 25-year limited warranty, which is a significant reassurance for customers who wish to invest in solar power.

