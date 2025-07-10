Enphase Energy Expands Distribution of IQ EV Charger 2 to Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland

Enphase Energy expands production shipments of IQ EV Charger 2 to Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland, enhancing EV charging solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc. announced the expansion of its IQ® EV Charger 2 production shipments across Europe, now including Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland. This smart charger can function with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a standalone unit and has received the E.V. READY certification in France, which signifies high quality standards. The charger features advanced capabilities such as dynamic load balancing through integration with the Linky meter, AI-powered optimization, and support for future vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications. It accommodates various installation needs with a rugged design suitable for indoor and outdoor use and is backed by a five-year warranty. Enphase aims to meet the increasing demand for integrated and intelligent EV charging technology as part of its growth strategy in Europe.

Potential Positives

Expansion of the IQ EV Charger 2 production shipments to new European countries (Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland) enhances the company's market presence and sales potential in these regions.

Certification of the IQ EV Charger 2 with the E.V. READY standard in France reinforces the product's reliability and safety, boosting customer confidence and marketability.

The integration with the Linky meter allows for dynamic load balancing, making the charger more efficient and appealing to users focused on energy management.

The backing of an industry-leading five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support strengthens customer trust and encourages adoption of the product.

Potential Negatives

Expansion of the IQ EV Charger 2 to new European markets may indicate previous limitations or challenges in the adoption or distribution of Enphase products in these regions.

The mention of significant risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements section may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet its own expectations regarding technology performance and growth.

Dependence on the Linky meter integration for dynamic load balancing could limit the product's usability in markets where such technology is not prevalent, potentially hampering adoption in certain regions.

FAQ

What is the Enphase IQ EV Charger 2?

The Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart electric vehicle charger designed for compatibility with Enphase solar and battery systems.

Which countries are now receiving the IQ EV Charger 2?

The IQ EV Charger 2 has expanded to Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland as part of its European rollout.

What certifications has the IQ EV Charger 2 received?

The charger has received the E.V. READY certification, ensuring high quality and compatibility with various EVs and systems.

What features does the IQ EV Charger 2 offer?

The charger includes AI-powered optimization, dynamic load balancing, and future-ready capabilities for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications.

How long is the warranty for the IQ EV Charger 2?

All activated IQ EV Charger 2 units come with a five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase Energy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Enphase Energy, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that production shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ



®



EV Charger 2, have expanded across Europe to now include Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland. The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart charger designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger. Additionally, in France, the IQ EV Charger 2 has received one of the country’s highest quality standards, the E.V. READY certification, and can now integrate with the “Linky” meter to enable dynamic load balancing for standalone charger installations.





The Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 is designed to deliver high performance, intelligent energy management, and exceptional flexibility for homeowners and fleets. It supports both single-phase and three-phase wiring with configurable power up to 32 A per phase and features automatic phase switching to enable charging with as little as 1.38 kW of solar production. Smart features include AI-powered optimization using real-time rates and forecasts, dynamic load balancing, and a certified MID energy meter for accurate tracking. The charger is also future-ready, with built-in hardware and software to support AC bidirectional charging for potential vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications.





The IQ EV Charger 2 is available in socketed and tethered variants, featuring a rugged Type-2 connector that is fully compatible with the majority of EVs sold in Europe. Installation is fast and efficient, featuring a 7.5-meter cable for added flexibility and a streamlined setup process that minimizes labor time and installation costs. It is housed in an IP55-rated enclosure, making it weatherproof and safe for indoor and outdoor installations. All IQ EV Charger 2 products activated in Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland are backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase – ensuring exceptional peace of mind.





"The Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 uses solar power to help homeowners reduce costs and grid reliance,” said Tomasz Noga, owner of iPowerInstall, an installer of Enphase products in Poland. “It integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Enphase Energy System."





The IQ EV Charger 2 now also integrates with the Linky meter, enabling dynamic load balancing for standalone EV charger installations. The Linky meter is France's leading smart electricity meter technology, developed by Enedis, the country's main electricity distribution system operator. The IQ EV Charger 2 connects via USB to the Linky meter and reads the entire home consumption data. It dynamically adjusts the EV charging rate based on the total home consumption shared by the meter.





The IQ EV Charger 2 has received the E.V. READY certification, which is the leading standard for EV charging in France. E.V. READY is designed to help ensure product reliability, safety, and long-term compatibility with a wide range of EVs and smart home systems. Certification from ASEFA, the independent body that administers the program, signifies rigorous compliance with industry benchmarks for manufacturing, performance, and interoperability with vehicles and grids.





“The new certification and integrations reinforce the high quality of the Enphase IQ EV Charger 2,” said Mickaêl Garcia, general manager at NRJ Ingénierie, an installer of Enphase products in France. “It gives our customers additional confidence in the product’s long-term reliability and compatibility with future energy systems.”





“Our IQ EV Charger 2 is designed for performance, safety, and reliability, and is now officially certified to meet these key values,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “Expanding to more European countries accelerates Enphase’s growth strategy, allowing us to bring comprehensive energy management solutions to these dynamic markets as homeowners increasingly demand an intelligent, integrated charging technology. The E.V. READY certification helps give our customers and partners greater peace of mind that the charger can perform in harmony with local grid requirements and future energy technologies in Europe.”





Enphase





launched





the IQ EV Charger 2 in 14 European markets in March 2025. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2 launch, please visit the Enphase websites for



Greece



,



Romania



,



Ireland



, and



Poland



.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit



https://enphase.com/



.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at





https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines





are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and expectations regarding the features of the IQ EV Charger 2 . These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.







Contact:







Enphase Energy









press@enphaseenergy.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.