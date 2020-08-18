Enphase Energy, European Module Maker Ink Deal to Build ACM

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH and European solar module manufacturer, Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH) recently entered into a strategic partnership to develop Enphase Energized AC modules (ACM). Through this deal, Enphase is expected to capture a larger portion of the residential solar market in Europe.

Notably, these AC Modules will be a combination of Enphase’s state-of-the-art microinverters and photovoltaic solar (PV) modules from CS Wismar GmbH.

Why Enphase Energized AC Module?

Enphase Energized ACM features Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters, which are capable of simplifying the design and installation process. These microinverters also offer a complete AC system that produces no high-voltage DC, thereby providing a safe solar solution

Meanwhile, the high-efficiency ACM’s anti-reflective glass ensures outstanding performance with up to 5% more yield and optimum light output of the modules, even in low light conditions. In addition, the Glass technology offers resistance against fire, scratching and other environmental conditions.

Moreover, the ACM allows installers to be more competitive through improved capital management, reduced labor costs, improved SKU management, simplified design, and faster installation times. These attractive features of Enphase Energized ACM must have led CS Wismar GmbH to ink the aforementioned deal with this microinverter manufacturer.

How Will the Partnership Benefit Enphase?

To reap the benefits of the booming global solar market, Enphase has been collaborating with companies across the globe to expand its distribution network and product quality. Its microinverters have been enjoying solid global demand, as they are easy to install and produce more energy than traditional central inverter photovoltaic (PV) systems. Notably, its ACMs are already available in Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands while its first Enphase Energized ACM products build in collaboration with Hanwha Q CELLS are now available at major distributors in the United States. Therefore, the company’s latest collaboration with CS Wismar GmbH will help Enphase attract more customers in the European solar market, thereby boosting its global profit.

Other Major Collaborations by Enphase

Per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), global electricity generation from solar energy is expected to increase to nearly 360 GW per year by 2050 from the current level of 109 GW. Enphase has been collaborating with companies over the past year for sizable global expansion to make the most of the available opportunities.

In July 2020, Enphase announced a strategic partnership with SunPower SPWR to produce the new Enphase Energized Maxeon AC Module based on its seventh-generation IQ microinverters.

In September 2019, Enphase Energy announced a partnership with Sunrun RUN to supply its seventh-generation IQ microinverters to the latter for installations at its residential solar projects.

Apart from this, as of Jun 30, 2020, the company continued to make steady progress with its other ACM partners, including Panasonic Corporation PCRFY, LONGi Solar, and Solaria Corporation; which in turn will enable Enphase to maintain its dominance in the microinverter market.

