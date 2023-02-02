Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average.

Factors to Note

Strong sales growth for microinverters in the United States and Europe is likely to have boosted Enphase’s overall sales performance in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In Europe, the strong demand for its microinverters in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and the demand for its IQ batteries in Germany and Belgium might have added impetus to ENPH’s sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also, the introduction of its highly acclaimed IQ8 microinverters in the Netherlands and France may have aided revenues from the European region, benefiting the overall revenue performance.

Strength in the demand for the solar-plus-storage business in Latin America is also likely to have continued in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Other regions like Australia, Brazil and India are also expected to have positively contributed to the overall top line in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moreover, ENPH’s fourth-quarter top line is projected to have benefited from the growth of the Enphase installer network and the continued adoption of its high-power IQ8 microinverters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $704.9 million, suggesting growth of 70.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Increased investments in research & development for customer service and sales are likely to have added to overall operating expenses, thus impacting the margin performance of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, a strong top line, driven by higher sales volumes, must have contributed to the company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share. This indicates an improvement of 75.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Enphase’s Earnings ESP is -6.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are three companies you may want to consider from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Sunnova Energy NOVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunnova’s fourth-quarter sales implies a year-over-year improvement of 127.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

NOVA boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 23.16%. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 92.86%.

Sunrun RUN currently has an Earnings ESP of +711.11% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $581.4 million, suggesting a growth rate of 33.6%.

RUN delivered an earnings surprise of 9700% in the last quarter. Sunrun has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2317.5%.

SolarEdge SEDG currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.48% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge’s fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at $1.59, implies a year-over-year improvement of a solid 44.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge’s fourth-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 58.6% from the prior-year reported figure. SEDG has a four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 22.37%.

