Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 28.92%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.47%, on average.

Factors to Note

The strong demand for the Enphase Energy System, particularly in the United States and Europe, is likely to have boosted the sales performance of the company in the third quarter of 2022.

In Europe, higher energy prices, along with natural gas shortages, have boosted the demand for home electrification. This might have added impetus to the demand for Enphase products in the third quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the increased demand for ENPH’s Storage Systems, particularly in the United States, and the expected ramp-up sale of the battery in Germany and Belgium are likely to have boosted its shipment growth in the third quarter, thereby bolstering its revenues.

With the projected strong demand for microinverters and battery storage systems, the company expects 40% sequential growth in revenues in the third quarter. Also, the steady performance in Australia, India and Brazil is likely to have contributed to Enphase Energy’s top line in the third quarter.

Moreover, ENPH’s third-quarter top line is projected to have benefited from the growth of the Enphase installer network and the continued adoption of its high-power IQ 8 microinverters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $616.5 million, suggesting growth of 75.4% from the year-ago quarter.

However, increased logistics challenges are likely to have impacted the earnings performance of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, a strong top line, along with improved margins, may have offset the negative impact on the bottom line in the third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating an improvement of 80% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Enphase’s Earnings ESP is +5.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enphase Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

