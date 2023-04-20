Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.90%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.47%, on average.

Factors to Note

Strong sales growth for microinverters in the United States and Europe is likely to have boosted Enphase’s overall sales performance in the first quarter of 2023.

In Europe, the strong demand for the company’s microinverters in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Portugal and the U.K. might have contributed to ENPH’s revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Also, the introduction of its highly acclaimed IQ8 microinverters in parts of Europe may have added impetus to revenues from the European region, contributing to the overall top line in the first quarter of 2023.

Latin America is expected to have continued to deliver strength in sales, which is likely to have added impetus to revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Other regions like Australia, Brazil and India are also expected to have contributed favorably to the overall top line in the first quarter of 2023.

However, sales performance in the United States is likely to have been unimpressive, mainly due to seasonality and the macroeconomic environment. This may have a partial impact on the revenues of the company in the first quarter of 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $721.7 million, suggesting growth of 63.6% from the year-ago quarter.

A strong top line, aided by strength in the sale of its product range in different regions, is likely to have benefited the bottom line of Enphase Energy in the first quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share. This indicates an improvement of 57.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Enphase’s Earnings ESP is -0.07%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three solarcompanies you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Sunnova Energy NOVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunnova’s first-quarter sales implies a year-over-year improvement of 132.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

NOVA delivered an earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last reported quarter. The company has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 16.76%.

FTC Solar FTCI currently has an Earnings ESP of +36.84% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter sales is pegged at $38.52 million, suggesting a decline of 22.3%.

FTCI delivered an earnings surprise of 8.33% in the last quarter. It has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 15.08%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN currently has an Earnings ESP of +57.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maxeon’s first-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 47.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

In the last reported quarter, Maxeon delivered a negative earnings surprise of 47.20%. MAXN has a four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 11.25%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

