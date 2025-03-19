Enphase Energy (ENPH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Enphase Energy (ENPH) ending at $62.31, denoting a +1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had lost 6.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.69% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Enphase Energy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $359.08 million, showing a 36.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.34 per share and a revenue of $1.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +40.93% and +15.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.37% downward. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enphase Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.7, so one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

