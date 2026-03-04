Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) ended the recent trading session at $42.66, demonstrating a -1.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.29%.

The solar technology company's stock has climbed by 15.88% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.43, signifying a 36.76% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $283.03 million, down 20.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.2 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.68% and -15.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.05% higher. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.47.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

