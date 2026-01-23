Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $39.46, marking a -2.52% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

The solar technology company's shares have seen an increase of 23.23% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enphase Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 3, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing a 43.62% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $334.12 million, down 12.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.78 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.3% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.01% lower. Enphase Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Enphase Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.54.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

