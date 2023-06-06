Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $182.61, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 11.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $733.91 million, up 38.42% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.56% and +33.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.41, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ENPH's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

