Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $191, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 11.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $720.53 million, up 63.28% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.18% and +36.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.06.

It is also worth noting that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

