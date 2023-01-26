Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $208.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 21.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $704.92 million, up 70.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. Enphase Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enphase Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.26, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

