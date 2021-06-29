Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $185.71, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 31.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ENPH to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 147.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $313.51 million, up 149.73% from the prior-year quarter.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.99% and +71.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ENPH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 54.11, so we one might conclude that ENPH is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.