Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $121.94, moving -3.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had lost 15.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

On that day, ENPH is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $314.23 million, up 150.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion, which would represent changes of +47.45% and +71.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.86% lower. ENPH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ENPH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 62.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.72.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

