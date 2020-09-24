Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $69.41, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 12.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $170.48 million, down 5.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $741.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +23.16% and +18.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ENPH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ENPH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.31.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.