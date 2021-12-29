Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $185.47, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 25.28% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $403.06 million, up 52.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of +64.96% and +77.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 64.81.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.