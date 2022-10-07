Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $255.15, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 18.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $615.95 million, up 75.22% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.71% and +63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enphase Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.88 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.46.

Meanwhile, ENPH's PEG ratio is currently 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



