Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $173.75, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had gained 13.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $733.91 million, up 38.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.56% and +33.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.53, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ENPH has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

