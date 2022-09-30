Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $277.47, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had lost 1.43% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $615.95 million, up 75.22% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.71% and +63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Enphase Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 67.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 48.78.

It is also worth noting that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



