Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $109.16, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

The the stock of solar technology company has fallen by 15.68% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enphase Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.40, showcasing a 70.8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $283.76 million, indicating a 60.92% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $1.67 billion, signifying shifts of -23.81% and -27.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enphase Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

It is also worth noting that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

