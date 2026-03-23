Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) was down 7.59% at $40.76. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

The stock of solar technology company has fallen by 5.26% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.53% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enphase Energy in its upcoming release. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.76%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $283.4 million, indicating a 20.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $1.25 billion, indicating changes of -25.68% and -14.85%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Enphase Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Enphase Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.18.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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