Enphase Energy (ENPH) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $116, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had gained 12.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.56, indicating a 62.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $326.17 million, indicating a 54.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Enphase Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.64 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ENPH has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

