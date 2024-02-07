Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, indicating a 64.2% decline from $1.51 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share, which came in lower than the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.06.

For 2023, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.41 per share, which highlights a 4.5% decline from $4.62 reported in the prior-year quarter. The full-year bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42 by a tad.

Revenues

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $302.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327 million by 7.5%. The top line also declined 58.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $724.7 million.

The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to reduced shipments for managing high inventory at ENPH’s distribution partners, along with a further softening in demand.

For 2023, Enphase Energy generated revenues of $2.29 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion by 0.9%. The top line also declined 1.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $2.33 billion.

Operational Highlights

The company’s shipments amounted to approximately 660.1 megawatts-direct current (MWdc) or 1,595,677 microinverters and 80.7 MW hours of Enphase IQ Batteries.

The adjusted gross margin expanded 650 basis points year over year to 50.3%.

Adjusted operating expenses dropped 1.3% year over year to $86.6 million.

The adjusted operating income totaled $65.6 million, down 71.4% from $229.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

Enphase Energy had $288.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $473.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $696.8 million at the end of 2023 compared with $744.8 million in the prior-year period.

Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, ENPH expects revenues in the range of $260-$300 million. The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $332.4 million, which lies above the company’s guided range.

Enphase Energy expects shipments in the range of 70-90 MW hours of IQ batteries.

Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $80 million and $84 million. This excludes approximately $64 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related costs and amortization, as well as restructuring and asset impairment charges.

The adjusted gross margin is expected in the range of 44-47%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related amortization.

